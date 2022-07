Encore grows team 57% in first half of 2022, building a positive and inclusive workplace culture and talented team to lead the energy transition. Vermont Business Magazine Encore Renewable Energy, a leading community scale solar and energy storage developer, has been named a 2022 Best for the World™ B Corp™ in recognition of its exceptional positive impact on its workers. Best for the World is a distinction granted to Certified B Corporations (B Corps) whose verified B Impact Scores in the five impact areas evaluated in the B Impact Assessment — community, customers, environment, governance, and workers — rank in the top 5% of all B Corps in their corresponding size group.

