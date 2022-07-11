Police search for Indianapolis father, 3 kids missing since Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS -- The bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week, authorities said Wednesday. The bodies hadn't been positively identified, but police said they were found along with...
INDIANAPOLIS — Family and friends of Kyle Moorman are expressing frustration with IMPD after the missing father and his three young children were found in a south Indianapolis pond Tuesday night. Shortly before noon Wednesday, the Marion County coroner confirmed that the four bodies found in the pond Tuesday...
GREENFIELD, Ind. — Police in Greenfield say a 12-year-old girl who ran away from home has been found and is safe. The Greenfield Police Department posted on Facebook Tuesday afternoon that they were searching for Butterflyzeola Nicole Dream Duncan. Late Tuesday, police updated their post to report Butterflyzeola had...
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after an overnight shooting inside an apartment complex on the near northwest side. Police were sent to the Woods Apartments on Merrick Way just before 1:30 a.m. on a report of a possible shooting victim. Officers found a male in the stairwell outside of a vacant apartment that had […]
INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are asking for help identifying a man accused of robbing an east side business at gunpoint on Monday, June 27. The man reportedly entered Pull-A-Part, an auto parts shop located at 2505 Producers Lane, armed with a green and gray semi-automatic pistol. He pointed...
FISHERS, Ind. – A 23-year-old Indianapolis man was arrested, accused in connection to a string of vehicle break-ins and thefts over the weekend in Fishers, plus at least one case in Noblesville. Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, the Fishers Police Department said it responded to a 911 call from someone on Timberlane Drive, who reported seeing […]
INDIANAPOLIS — The search continues for an Indianapolis man and three children who were last seen nearly one week ago. Monday afternoon, police thought the family may have been spotted at a Whitestown restaurant on Sunday night, but later stated the tip had been incorrect. Kyle Moorman and his...
INDIANAPOLIS — It's been five days since Kyle Moorman and his three children disappeared. As the days pass, the family's emotional plea for help grows stronger. On Monday, the family gathered on the east side of Indianapolis to conduct another search for the 27-year-old and his three young children, 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II, 2-year-old Kyannah Holland and 1-year-old Kyran Holland.
UPDATE: The Lawrence Police Department said the girl has been found and is safe. NOTE: The girl’s identity has been removed from the story for privacy concerns. ORIGINAL STORY: INDIANAPOLIS — Lawrence police are on the lookout for an 8-year-old girl who left her family’s home Monday morning. Family said the girl left her home […]
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis man faces charges after being accused of breaking into almost 20 vehicles. Joshua Morillo, 23, faces a total of 33 charges in the case. Charges include:. Two counts of felony theft. 11 counts of misdemeanor theft. 18 counts of unauthorized entry into a...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — A Silver Alert which has been declared for a teenager reported missing from Crawfordsville has been canceled. A department spokesperson said Melanie Quigg was well when she was found. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Department had been looking for the 16-year-old Quigg since Friday, July 8 at...
UPDATE: On Monday, the coroner identified the man killed as 70-year-old Wesley Jones II ORIGINAL STORY: INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a man is dead after a hit-and-run on the northwest side of Indianapolis late Sunday night. Police say the man was on a motorized scooter in the 4800 block of W. 56th Street (near Georgetown […]
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a teenager was shot on Indianapolis' north side early Monday morning. IMPD officers responded to the intersection of East 40th and Ruckle streets, a few blocks west of College Avenue, around 12:30 a.m. There they located a male teen who had been shot.
