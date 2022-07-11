ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Police search for Indianapolis father, 3 kids missing since Wednesday

WTHR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle Moorman told his family he and...

www.wthr.com

Comments / 0

 

WEHT/WTVW

Man found dead in lake where missing Indy dad, 3 kids last seen

INDIANAPOLIS — A dead adult male was found in a lake on Indy’s southwest side where a missing Indianapolis dad and his three young children were last seen before they disappeared. Police have not released the identity of the deceased man at this time. According to police reports, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WTHR

Police: 12-year-old Greenfield girl found safe

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Police in Greenfield say a 12-year-old girl who ran away from home has been found and is safe. The Greenfield Police Department posted on Facebook Tuesday afternoon that they were searching for Butterflyzeola Nicole Dream Duncan. Late Tuesday, police updated their post to report Butterflyzeola had...
GREENFIELD, IN
FOX59

Person found shot, killed in apartment stairwell

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after an overnight shooting inside an apartment complex on the near northwest side. Police were sent to the Woods Apartments on Merrick Way just before 1:30 a.m. on a report of a possible shooting victim. Officers found a male in the stairwell outside of a vacant apartment that had […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Greenfield police locate runaway girl

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield Police Officers are looking for your help finding a runaway girl. The Greenfield Police Department said they are looking for help finding a runaway. She is a 12-year-old girl. She is 5’6″ tall and weighs around 138 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
GREENFIELD, IN
#Police
WTHR

Indianapolis police seek suspect in east side armed robbery

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are asking for help identifying a man accused of robbing an east side business at gunpoint on Monday, June 27. The man reportedly entered Pull-A-Part, an auto parts shop located at 2505 Producers Lane, armed with a green and gray semi-automatic pistol. He pointed...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
MyWabashValley.com

What we know about missing dad, 3 kids under age of 6

INDIANAPOLIS — The search continues for an Indianapolis man and three children who were last seen nearly one week ago. Monday afternoon, police thought the family may have been spotted at a Whitestown restaurant on Sunday night, but later stated the tip had been incorrect. Kyle Moorman and his...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

'We're worried sick' | Family offering $10K reward for tips on missing Indianapolis man, children

INDIANAPOLIS — It's been five days since Kyle Moorman and his three children disappeared. As the days pass, the family's emotional plea for help grows stronger. On Monday, the family gathered on the east side of Indianapolis to conduct another search for the 27-year-old and his three young children, 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II, 2-year-old Kyannah Holland and 1-year-old Kyran Holland.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Lawrence police say missing 8-year-old girl found safe

UPDATE: The Lawrence Police Department said the girl has been found and is safe. NOTE: The girl’s identity has been removed from the story for privacy concerns. ORIGINAL STORY: INDIANAPOLIS — Lawrence police are on the lookout for an 8-year-old girl who left her family’s home Monday morning. Family said the girl left her home […]
LAWRENCE, IN
FOX59

Man on scooter killed in hit-and-run on W. 56th

UPDATE: On Monday, the coroner identified the man killed as 70-year-old Wesley Jones II ORIGINAL STORY: INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a man is dead after a hit-and-run on the northwest side of Indianapolis late Sunday night. Police say the man was on a motorized scooter in the 4800 block of W. 56th Street (near Georgetown […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for missing teenager

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help finding a teenager missing since Friday. On Monday, the Indiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for Melanie Quigg. She is a 16-year-old white girl. She is 5’7″ tall, weighs approximately 120 pounds and has blonde hair with brown eyes.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Teenager shot on Indy's north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a teenager was shot on Indianapolis' north side early Monday morning. IMPD officers responded to the intersection of East 40th and Ruckle streets, a few blocks west of College Avenue, around 12:30 a.m. There they located a male teen who had been shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

