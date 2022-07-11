Billy Beliles, 92 of Hopkinsville

Jaqueline Hayden Graham peacefully left us on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, to be with her Lord and Savior. Anyone who knew Jackie knows that she surely now has a front row seat in Heaven. Her devotion to doing the Lord’s work was a lifelong crusade, second only to praising Jesus Christ for His blessings. Jackie loved praying to Him, singing about Him, and worshipping Him.

MURRAY, KY ・ 5 DAYS AGO