Billy Beliles, 92 of Hopkinsville

Funeral services for 78-year-old Herman "Rooster" Turner of Hopkinsville will be Wednesday, July 13 at 10am at Lamb Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 to 7 at the funeral home.
Funeral services for 83-year-old Patricia “Pat” Ann Oliver Long of Hopkinsville will be Thursday, July 14 at 12:00 PM at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Flat Lick Cemetery in Christian County. Visitation will be Thursday from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at the funeral home.
Graveside services for 80-year-old Constance “Connie” Hargrove of Hopkinsville will be Thursday, July 14 at 10am at the Wall Cemetery in Trigg County. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
A family memorial service for 70-year-old Georgia “Gaye” Gates Elgin of Hopkinsville will be Friday, July 15 at 11 am at the family farm on Wayne Elgin Road. Visitation will be Thursday from 4 until 8 at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home.
Details have been released on a head-on collision from Monday afternoon on West Seventh Street that sent one driver to a Nashville hospital. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 26-year old Wesley Benson of Springfield, Tennessee didn’t stop at the stop sign at Princeton Road and West Seventh Street, colliding head-on with a westbound car on Seventh operated by 53-year old Willie Crenshaw of Cadiz.
The Cadiz-Trigg Tourist and Convention Commission unanimously approved two unique spending opportunities Tuesday afternoon, looking to bolster efforts of the popular “Hometown Heroes” banners project in Cadiz, and embracing some of the costs for a Turf Tank to be operated by the Trigg County Schools. As the point...
Funeral Services for 105 year old Mae Ladd of Cadiz will be Friday, July 15, at 12:00 p.m. at King’s Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Daniel Stewart Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 – 12:00 on Friday at King’s Funeral Home. SURVIVORS:. DAUGHTER: Mary M....
A woman charged with murder and robbery in connection to the 2006 death of 84-year old Roscoe Mayes was arraigned in Christian County Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon. 39-year old Annastaja Hathaway appeared before Judge Andrew Self where her attorney asked the court to schedule a pretrial conference. Hathaway will be...
A man was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street at Dink Embrys Buttermilk Road in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car was westbound on West 7th Street when it collided with a car turning onto West 7th Street from Princeton Road. The driver of the car...
A citizen’s member through Caldwell County for some time, Amanda Davenport was unanimously accepted as a board member to the Pennyrile Area Development District this past Monday. The Lake Barkley Partnership Executive Director since May 2018, Davenport was introduced to the floor by Trigg County Judge-Executive and PADD Chairman...
Funeral arrangements have been set for a man who was killed by a lightning strike in Madisonville, Kentucky. The funeral for 38-year-old Zach "Cookie" Cook will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, at the Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville. Visitations will be from 10 a.m. until service...
On July 8, John Bingham struck gold in Marion. Twice. Not actual gold, the precious and valuable Earth metal, but another important commodity: fresh water. His company, Bingham Drilling, had been called by a couple of property owners in Crittenden County seeking help and relief from the recent crisis that’s developed following the draining of Lake George and the ensuing drought that has plagued west Kentucky.
Jaqueline Hayden Graham peacefully left us on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, to be with her Lord and Savior. Anyone who knew Jackie knows that she surely now has a front row seat in Heaven. Her devotion to doing the Lord’s work was a lifelong crusade, second only to praising Jesus Christ for His blessings. Jackie loved praying to Him, singing about Him, and worshipping Him.
Sounds at Six is returning to downtown Hopkinsville this Friday night. Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman says there will be food, fun and live music from the Jason Montgomery Band starting at 6 on Founders Square. You can find more information on the event Facebook page.
A wreck on US 68 in Cadiz sent a man and woman to the hospital Sunday night. Cadiz Police say a car was turning onto US 68 from Main Street and collided with a vehicle that was crossing US 68 from the newly created street at the stoplight. Both drivers...
Jennie Stuart Health has hired its next chief financial officer from within. Mark Laramee is taking over the position in a full-time capacity, according to a news release, which says he joined Jennie Stuart as its Controller in August 2014 and most recently served as vice president of finance. He has been integral within the organization’s Finance Department the past eight years and brings over two decades of experience into the role.
Several vehicles were damaged in a shooting on North Elm Street in Hopkinsville Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a report of shots fired and found three vehicles that had been hit and shell casings in the roadway. No one was injured in the...
STURGIS, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Transportation officials are reminding drivers to be alert for thousands of motorcycles and other vehicles making their way to the 2022 Sturgis Kentucky Bike Rally. They say the rally creates heavy traffic along U.S. 60 in the Sturgis, KY, area, and along other routes leading...
