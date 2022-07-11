Air Quality Alert issued for Butler, Clermont, Hamilton, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 19:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Motorists should slow down and use extra caution. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clark; Madison A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN CLARK AND CENTRAL MADISON COUNTIES THROUGH 815 PM EDT At 747 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Choctaw Lake, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Visibility will be poor and hydroplaning is possible. Locations impacted include London, Jefferson, West Jefferson, Mount Sterling, Choctaw Lake, Lake Darby, Brighton, Lafayette, South Vienna, Newport, Interstate 70 at US Route 42, Lilly Chapel, State Route 29 at State Route 38, Interstate 70 at State Route 56, Madison Lake, Plattsburg, Big Plain, Wrightsville and Plumwood. This includes the following Interstates I-70 in Ohio between mile markers 66 and 86. I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 82 and 87. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

CLARK COUNTY, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO