Los Angeles, CA

Lakers, Nets GMs talked at summer league with Kyrie Irving present

By Robert Marvi
 2 days ago
Everyone around the NBA is seemingly waiting to see what will happen with the Brooklyn Nets and their two superstars – Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Both want out, and Irving seems intent on forcing his way to the Los Angeles Lakers.

With the NBA Summer League taking place for the next several days, many players and executives from around the league are in Las Vegas, where the games are being played. That has given some of them a chance to talk.

On Friday, LeBron James, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham and general manager Rob Pelinka were seen talking together adjacent to the court.

The following day, Pelinka was spotted having a conversation with Nets executive Sean Marks.

Making things even more interesting, Irving himself made his way into the arena.

This will no doubt cause lots of speculation about what may go down in the coming days.

There are those who may feel an Irving trade is all but done and that both sides are simply waiting on a Durant deal to take place first.

Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Friday that the Nets are focused on trading Durant before they possibly send Irving to L.A.

