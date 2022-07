Orleans firefighters use their department’s platform truck to get above the sawdust silos at Ethan Allen and pour water on a fire that developed Monday morning. The Newport City Fire Department also brought its platform truck to help quench the fire and members of the Irasburg department also lent their aid. The fire appeared to be contained in the silos and did not seem to threaten the rest of the furniture factory.

NEWPORT, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO