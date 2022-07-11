ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Mets, Braves ready for key NL East battle

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18uMsf_0gbArOr900

Only one division in the major leagues has two teams with more than 50 wins. Those teams meet Monday night in Atlanta.

And it’s a pitching showdown as well when the New York Mets visit the Braves to begin a three-game series.

The Mets will use right-hander Max Scherzer (5-1, 2.26 ERA) for his second outing since returning from the injured list. The Braves have lefty Max Fried (9-2, 2.52) ready to go.

Scherzer was in fine form in his first game back since mid-May — other than some minor league rehab starts — following an oblique injury. He struck out 11 without a walk last week at Cincinnati, throwing 79 pitches.

“Hopefully, I’ll be able to get to that 99-pitch count next time out,” Scherzer said.

And by all accounts, Scherzer could be even better.

“As I get further away from the injury, it allows me to be even more aggressive with the fastball and be able to step on it even more,” Scherzer said.

Mets manager Buck Showalter said the team wants to keep close tabs on Scherzer even as he seems to be in a groove again.

“We want him there for the long haul,” Showalter said.

The surging Braves have pulled within 1 1/2 games of the NL East Division-leading Mets entering this series. Atlanta won for the sixth time in its last seven games with Sunday’s 4-3, 12-inning outcome against the visiting Washington Nationals.

“Just trying to build that momentum and confidence, putting together good team wins,” Braves third baseman Austin Riley said. “We’re looking forward to it. It’s going to be a good series.”

Riley produced the game-winning single Sunday after a game-tying home run in the eighth inning and the game’s first RBI earlier in the game.

The Mets dropped a 2-0, 10-inning decision to the visiting Miami Marlins on Sunday, splitting the four-game series. Three of New York’s last five games have gone 10 innings.

The Mets don’t want to be caught up in too much drama just because they’re playing the Braves.

“We played well against them last time,” Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor said. “It doesn’t matter who’s on the other side. We’ve got to go out there and give it our best.”

The teams split four games in early May in New York.

Fried, who on Sunday was named one of 12 NL pitchers for this month’s All-Star Game, is trying to reach a double-digit win total for the third time in four seasons, while he was 7-0 during the shortened 2020 campaign.

Fried hasn’t suffered a loss since April and the Braves have won in his last nine starts. Before that stretch, he posted a victory against the Mets, giving up two runs in six innings.

Fried is 5-3 with a 2.80 ERA all-time in 17 games, including 12 starts, against the Mets.

Scherzer holds a 10-9 career record with 3.88 ERA in 27 games (25 starts) against the Braves. With this outing being his 28th outing against Atlanta, it will match his 28 games against Philadelphia for the opponent he has faced the most. The Braves have delivered more defeats on Scherzer than any other opponent.

The Mets have concerns about outfielder Starling Marte, who is dealing with groin inflammation. Showalter said he won’t go on the injured list right away.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

What the hell did the Braves just do?

It appears that the Atlanta Braves are moving on from Drew Waters in a reported trade with the Kansas City Royals. According to Jeff Passan, the Atlanta Braves are sending prospects outfielder Drew Waters and pitcher Andrew Hoffman to Kansas City for the 35th pick in the upcoming draft. This...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Ump Show: Yankees gripe with Giancarlo Stanton’s at-bat, diagnosed

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected for arguing calls after Giancarlo Stanton was struck out on pitches against the Boston Red Sox. The New York Yankees had the most ideal start to their series against the Boston Red Sox, as they took the first two games. But the final two games were an absolute disaster for the Bronx Bombers, especially in the series finale on Sunday night. Even though the Yankees surrendered nine unanswered runs following a 6-2 lead, one portion of the game sticks out that has the fanbase infuriated.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Mets or Braves: Who wins the NL East?

The FOX baseball crew talks about which team will win the NL East come season end. The New York Mets currently hold a 1.5 game lead over the Atlanta Braves heading into a three game series.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Surprised Freddie Freeman, Will Smith & Julio Urías Were All-Star Game Snubs

The Los Angeles Dodgers added two more representatives to the 2022 MLB All-Star Game as Clayton Kershaw and Tony Gonsolin were included among the National League pitchers. With Mookie Betts and Trea Turner already voted in by fans as All-Star Game starters, manager Dave Roberts said he hoped the Dodgers would run their total to seven selections once reserves and pitchers were named.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Another Braves top prospect is promoted

Another Braves top prospect is promoted – MLB Pipeline recently released their Top 100 Prospects list, and the Braves only had one player make it — Michael Harris. But, as Jake Gordon pointed out last week, he has now officially graduated as a prospect. Spencer Strider also graduated prospect status recently, so the Braves farm system is looking incredibly barren. However, there is one player in the lower levels that could be featured on several Top 100 Prospect lists very soon — Vaughn Grissom.
MLB
Yardbarker

Matt Carpenter Is On An Unreal Home Run Pace

The redemption story of Matt Carpenter has been nothing short of amazing. After the St. Louis Cardinals declined his option for 2022, he signed a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers, but that didn’t last long either. Fast forward to late May, and the New York Yankees came...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Austin Riley
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Buck Showalter
FOX Sports

Phillies' Alec Bohm dislocates ring finger, may avoid IL

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Philadelphia third baseman Alec Bohm exited the Phillies' game with a dislocated left ring finger after sliding headfirst into second base Monday night. Bohm singled to left-center against St. Louis in the second inning with two outs and tried to stretch his hit into a double. He dived into second, immediately began to favor his left hand and appeared to say “it's broken” to someone on the field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Longtime Chicago Bears Player Dead At 72

On Tuesday night, a longtime NFL punter and tight end passed away. Bob Parsons, who holds the NFL record for most punts in a season, passed away this week, according to a statement from the Chicago Bears. He was 72 years old. "We are saddened to hear of the passing...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Washington Nationals#Nl East#The New York Mets#The Nl East Division
Yardbarker

Matt Olson now holds one of the most impressive streaks in baseball

As you can see, Dansby Swanson isn’t far behind Olson. It’s no shock that old friend Freddie Freeman is on this list either. Ripken’s record of consecutive games played will never, and I mean never, be broken. Regardless, it’s still good to see Matt Olson providing some stability for the Braves in the wake of losing a franchise icon. Dansby Swanson has arguably been the best hitter in baseball — both of these guys need to stay healthy if the Braves are going to continue to hawk down the Mets and win another NL East title.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Unlikely MLB slugger joining Home Run Derby field

MLB All-Star Weekend is set to get a double dose of The Machine. Katie Woo of The Athletic reported Friday that St. Louis Cardinals veteran slugger Albert Pujols will be participating in the Home Run Derby this year. It will mark Pujols’ fifth time competing in the event after he did so in 2003, 2007, 2009, and 2015. Pujols still has not won the Home Run Derby though.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
FOX Sports

Braves host the Mets on home winning streak

New York Mets (53-33, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (52-35, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (5-1, 2.26 ERA, .88 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (9-2, 2.52 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 100 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -117, Mets -102; over/under is 7...
ATLANTA, GA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

66K+
Followers
51K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy