ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

How to choose quality vitamins and supplements

By Family Features
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GWSPu_0gbApmut00

By Family Features

More than half of Americans take an over-the-counter vitamin or dietary supplement, but many may not realize that the quality of these products can vary greatly. Because supplements are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration like other medicines, not all are quality products. When choosing a vitamin or other supplement, checking for independent verification can help ensure quality.

A recent study in the “Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine” found that the amount of actual melatonin in 71% of supplements is off by a 10% margin, meaning that labels of many melatonin substances do not accurately reflect how much melatonin is in the pill. The study also found the amount of melatonin within pills in a single jar can vary by 465%. This incident illustrates the value of verification, which confirms what is on the label is what is in the bottle.

MEASURES OF QUALITY

The following are some of the characteristics to consider when evaluating the quality of a dietary supplement:

Positive identification: There are products on the market that do not contain the ingredients indicated on the label. Tests by an independent third party can confirm that what is on the label is in the bottle.

Potency: It is crucial that ingredients are present in the right amount. Too little may have no effect on your health, while too much may be harmful.

Purity: Unwanted ingredients can have a negative effect on health. Examples may include heavy metals, mold or mildew, and chemicals from pesticides.

Performance: A pill or tablet must properly dissolve, or else ingredients cannot be absorbed by the body. In that case, it is more likely to pass through your system without any effect on your health.

Another example is saw palmetto extract, a supplement commonly used to support prostate health and help to reduce frequent urination. Studies indicate that not all saw palmetto products are the same. Differences in purity, potency and quality among the various available saw palmetto products are thought to affect the usefulness of these supplements.

“As with any supplement, a consumer should look for the most reliable option,” said Ed Wyszumiala, head of the Dietary Supplement Verification Program at U.S. Pharmacopeia (USP). “Only consistent and quality saw palmetto extracts have been shown to be effective based on clinical research. Therefore, consumers seeking a quality dietary supplement can feel confident choosing products with third-party verification, such as Flomentum, the only saw palmetto extract supplement that has been independently verified by USP.”

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Why Women Over 40 Who Take These Supplements Every Morning Never Age—Not Just Collagen!

While there are many benefits of taking collagen supplements to promote more supple, radiant and glowing skin, it often isn’t enough to rely on if your goal is a naturally vibrant complexion. While striving for healthy-looking skin over 40, eating a balanced diet, hydrating frequently, exercising and getting enough sleep is imperative, just as supplementing with several different options is.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamin#Dietary Supplements#Pesticides#Sleep Medicine#Americans
IFLScience

Is Turmeric Actually That Good For You?

Turmeric, the vibrantly colored spice used in everything from curries to (for some reason) lattes, is often touted as a wonder food, revered for its supposed anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. But is this humble spice all it’s cracked up to be?. What is turmeric?. Turmeric comes from the rhizomes...
FOOD & DRINKS
Health Digest

When You Drink Bone Broth Every Day, This Is What Happens To You

Bone broth is both a recent health trend embraced by wellness enthusiasts and a long-time favorite home remedy favored by grandmothers. It is primarily known for its positive effect on joint health and fighting colds. However, bone broth's newfound popularity also comes from its numerous potential health benefits, which include boosting your bone health, aiding sleep and weight loss, and its purported anti-inflammatory effect (via Healthline).
FOOD & DRINKS
TODAY.com

Do you need supplements to heal your gut? Experts weigh in

According to a 2022 survey by the International Food Information Council (IFIC), about a quarter of respondents said digestive health is their number one health priority, and nearly half rate it as important. On top of that, #GutTok has racked up more than 525 million views of influencers sharing personal stories about products that helped them heal their gut.
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
MindBodyGreen

How Much Turmeric Should You Take To Reap Its Health Benefits?

Turmeric is an ancient Ayurvedic herb native to Southeast Asia. This golden spice's anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties have been widely researched and used to soothe the body's inflammatory pathways and combat oxidative stress for thousands of years.*. As an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory powerhouse, turmeric boasts a wide range of whole-body...
NUTRITION
Medical News Today

Are supplements really the 'superheroes' of self-care?

In North America, experts valued the market size of dietary supplements at $52,874.7 million in 2021, with annual spending expected to increase by 5.6% until 2030. According to a survey conducted between 2011–2014, 52% of adults take at least one dietary supplement every month, and 31% use a multivitamin-mineral supplement. The most common reason for taking supplements was “overall health and wellness to fill nutrient gaps in the diet.”
NUTRITION
LiveScience

10 antioxidant rich foods to include in your diet

Including antioxidant rich foods in your diet has never been more important, with air pollution, tobacco smoke, UV radiation, alcohol and fried foods all exposing us to countless sources of oxidative stress. Our fast modern lifestyles have fueled the steep rise in chronic health conditions too, but the good news is that including more antioxidant rich foods in your diet can help your body to withstand this constant attack from free radicals.
NUTRITION
MindBodyGreen

Fish Oil Thins Your Blood: True Or False? A Nutrition PhD Explains

When discussing fish oil myths, a few common misconceptions tend to creep up in conversation: Fish oil supplements taste fishy (not if it's high-quality!); fish oil makes you burp (it shouldn't!); and you only need 500 milligrams of EPA + DHA per day (actually, research suggests that's just your baseline, and that 1,000 milligrams [aka 1 gram] and up of EPA and DHA per day offer proportionately greater heart-health benefits*).
NUTRITION
MedicineNet.com

Can Oil Pulling With Coconut Oil Transform Dental Health?

Oil pulling is an Indian practice with its origin in the Eastern system of medicine called the Ayurveda. It is thought to maintain oral health and cure over 30 systemic diseases by providing numerous oral health benefits such as improved gingival health with reduced inflammation and bleeding, resolution of symptoms of dry mouth/throat and chapped lips, whiter teeth, reduced halitosis, improved oral hygiene, and strengthening of oral muscles and jaws.
HEALTH
MindBodyGreen

Wait, Can Probiotics Really Help With Hair Growth? Here's What We Know

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. At this point, we likely don't need to convince you that your gut is the center of your health. It's connected to virtually every function in your body—your mental health, immunity, sleep, metabolism...we could go on.
HAIR CARE
Medical Daily

An Avocado A Day Keeps Bad Cholesterol At Bay: Study

Eating avocados daily can help keep all those nasty and bad LDL cholesterol at bay. This information comes from a recent study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, where a team of researchers found that the participants who ate an avocado on a daily basis had significantly lower bad cholesterol levels, alongside an improvement in their diet quality.
NUTRITION
Mashed

The Big Way Nutrition Labels Are Changing For Ritz Crackers

As a nonprofit organization, the Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI) has made it a mission to work toward "an equitable food system that makes healthy, sustainable food accessible to all." Among its key missions is to get manufacturers to make their labels more transparent, so consumers can understand exactly what's inside the foods they're buying. For one, they want companies to do away with vague terms like "natural flavoring," which don't explicitly say what is in a product.
FOOD SAFETY
MedicineNet.com

Kidney Beans 101: Nutrition Facts and Health Benefits

When boiled, kidney beans are reddish-brown and have a mild flavor. In addition to other vital nutrients such as complex carbs and fiber, the beans are rich in folic acid, calcium, carbs, fiber, and proteins, all of which are required for the body's healthy functioning. Nutrition facts about kidney beans.
NUTRITION
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy