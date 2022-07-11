ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mr. Soundoff Says: No dome for Soldier Field, time to move

By John Sears
Mr. Soundoff Says – The city of Chicago and the Chicago Bears are in the midst of a major dispute which will likely lead to the Bears relocating to Arlington Heights.

The city is making one last ditch effort to keep the team in Chicago, proposing millions of dollars worth of renovations to the stadium and surrounding area, maybe even a dome over the field.

John Sears says Soldier field is filled with nostalgia, but its time to move on from the spaceship field.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

