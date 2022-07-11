ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southold, NY

Special Meeting of the Southold Town Board

southoldtownny.gov
 2 days ago

A Special Meeting of the Southold Town Board has been scheduled for Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 11:00am. The purpose of the meeting is to coordinate an initiative with consultants who will help the Town create an affordable housing plan in compliance with the Peconic Bay Region Community Housing Act. This...

www.southoldtownny.gov

southoldtownny.gov

Southold Town Community Outreach Implementation Working Group

The Southold Town Community Outreach Implementation Working Group will meet on July 14, 2022 at 1:00 PM in the Southold Town Meeting Hall and via Zoom. The public will have the ability to attend in person or to view and listen to the meeting as it is happening via Zoom. If you do not have access to a computer or smartphone, there is an option to listen in via telephone.
SOUTHOLD, NY
HuntingtonNow

Town Board Adds Petrone’s Name to Crab Meadow Beach

The Huntington Town Board voted Tuesday to add the name of former Supervisor Frank Petrone to Crab Meadow Beach. Petrone, who served as supervisor for 24 years, was lauded for numerous contributions, including improving the town’s fiscal status, creation of the Environmental Open Space and Park Fund, establishment of the town’s first affordable housing development (Highview), the start of revitalization work in Huntington Station, establishment of a performing arts task force, and multiple programs to improve Crab Meadow’s environmental quality and amenities.
HUNTINGTON, NY
southoldtownny.gov

Agricultural Advisory Committee

The Southold Town AGRICULTURAL ADVISORY COMMITTEE will meet on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 7:00 PM in the Southold Town Annex Building, 2nd floor Annex Executive Board Room, 54375 Route 25 (Main Road), Southold, New York. The public has the opportunity to attend in person or view and listen to the meeting via the Zoom online platform. If you do not have access to a computer or smartphone, there is an option to listen in via telephone.
SOUTHOLD, NY
smithtownny.gov

Long Beach Concert Stage Dedication

Town Officials Dedicate Long Beach Concert Stage in Memory of Beloved Employee Don Misuraca. Smithtown Supervisor Ed Wehrheim took to the stage at Long Beach Friday night to unveil a plaque atop of the new concert stage, formally dedicating it to Parks Labor Crew Leader II Don Misuraca. On Friday, July 8th, Supervisor Wehrheim led the opening ceremony together with Councilman Tom Lohmann, Town Clerk Vincent Puleo, Superintendent of Recreation Tom McCaffery and Director of Parks Joe Arico. In addition to hundreds of community members who packed the beach to enjoy the popular weekly concert, members of the Smithtown Parks Department, Public Safety and the Highway Department were on hand to commemorate and honor their colleague and friend, long time Town employee Don Misuraca, who passed away suddenly in January. The Naked Truth Band, founded by Misuraca’s former colleague and Smithtown Highway employee Joe Cannone, performed after the ceremony.
LONG BEACH, NY
wshu.org

Bellone signs bill to clarify term limits in Suffolk County

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone signed a bill that hopes to clarify the county’s term limit law. The bill adds a referendum to change the county charter this November. If approved by voters, it would limit elected officials from serving more than 12 years in the same job. Right now, the charter only limits 12 consecutive years.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Southampton School District To Release RFP For Sale Of Majors Path Property

The Southampton Union Free School District is looking to part with a Majors Path property it owns and next week will put out a request for proposals for a real... more. The Suffolk County Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services and the Suffolk County Fire Academy will jointly host a Firefighters and EMS Recruitment Event on Saturday, July 16, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Suffolk County Fire Academy, 102 East Avenue in Yaphank. The five-hour event will feature various vehicle demonstrations and on-site resources for potential future firefighters and emergency medical service members to become familiar with, including a live exercise that will simulate a train-vehicle incident and response. The Long Island Rail Road, Brookhaven Fire Department and South County Ambulance will be participating in the demonstration. ... 12 Jul 2022 by Staff Writer.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
HuntingtonNow

Happening in Huntington: Firemen’s Fair, Board Meetings

The Northport Firemen’s Fair gets underway Monday night at Steers Beach, starting at 7 p.m. through Saturday. Games, rides and general fun. The Town Board meets at 2 p.m. for its monthly session. The public can attend the meeting in person or watch online. See the Town Hall website for more details. Agenda. https://huntingtonny.gov/#event=69148949;instance=20220712140000?popup=1.
HUNTINGTON, NY
riverheadlocal

PBMC and community leaders honor longtime hospital leader during dedication ceremony

Andrew Mitchell, the man who led Peconic Bay Medical Center through its transition from a struggling community hospital to a regional medical center during a two-decades long career in Riverhead, was celebrated during a ceremony by community leaders on Monday. Among the dedications, PBMC named the circle in front of the main entrance of the hospital “Mitchell’s Way” in his honor.
RIVERHEAD, NY
northforker.com

Imagining the perfect North Fork park

The North Fork has an abundance of public parks. Beaches, athletic facilities, playgrounds, hiking trails — collectively there’s something for everyone at the parks in Southold and Riverhead towns. But let’s imagine for a moment that we could take the best feature of each one to create a...
RIVERHEAD, NY
27east.com

Shinnecock, Supporters Rally For Southampton Beach Access

Members of the Shinnecock Nation and their supporters, including a large contingent from the progressive organization New York Communities for Change, gathered Saturday afternoon at Coopers Beach in Southampton Village... more. Had Robert Ross watched “Jeopardy!” last Thursday night, June 30, he would have easily known ... 6 Jul 2022...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
southernillinoisnow.com

Long Island school district found to have higher rates of cancer cases: Study

(NEW YORK) — A new report found a “statistically significant” excess of cancer cases among people of all ages living within a Long Island school district compared to similar areas of the state. The report, from the New York State Department of Health, looked at cancer cases...
27east.com

East Hampton DWI Arrests For The Week Of July 7

Manuel R. Sacancela-Guaman, 28, of Sag Harbor was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on June 20 at 10:23 p.m. and charged with DWI and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of... more. Bryan D. Tummings, 31, of South Burlington, Vermont, was arrested at 2:52 a.m. on June 20 and charged with...

Community Policy