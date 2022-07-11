‘California Meltdown’ hockey tournament brings players with special needs to Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Valley Children’s Ice Center hosted the first “California Meltdown” — a special needs hockey jamboree.

The event featured five special needs hockey teams from throughout California hosted by the Bakersfield Oilers Special Needs Hockey Club.

“It’s something special. I’ve seen guys at the highest ends, levels of the game, and this is hockey in its truest form. And it’s not just the players. It’s the parents, grandmas, the siblings. It’s a collective group that really enjoys it. And it’s really rewarding for everyone,” Valley Children’s Ice Center rink director Scott Hay said.

Community members cheered on the athletes on the ice who came to play from places as far as San Jose and Simi Valley.

