Mount Pleasant’s beloved upscale coastal Italian restaurant, SAVI Cucina + Wine Bar, was selected for the third year in a row as a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence winner (2020-2022). A variety of restaurants and wine bars across the country are selected by a panel of expert judges based on their well-chosen assortment of quality producers, along with a thematic match to the menu in both price and style. A wine list must have at least 90 selections in order to be considered.

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO