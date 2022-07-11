A's SP Frankie Montas feeling good, may need bullpen session before returning

Jun 28, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Frankie Montas (47) at Yankee Stadium. Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Oakland Athletics ace Frankie Montas reportedly "felt good" on Sunday, a week after leaving his start before being diagnosed with shoulder inflammation.

A's manager Mark Kotsay said Montas wouldn't pitch in Oakland's next series against the Rangers. He added that Montas might need to throw a bullpen session before the team decides when he'll start next.

On Wednesday, Montas had an MRI on his shoulder, which revealed only inflammation and no structural damage. He also received a cortisone shot, according to A's trainer Nick Paparesta.

Montas is 3-9 with an ERA of 3.26 in 17 starts for the A's this season.

The 29-year-old has a 34-30 record with an ERA of 3.72 in six seasons in Oakland.

Montas has recently been a hot name in the rumor mill, linked to the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees.

He has one more year of arbitration eligibility on his contract before becoming a free agent in 2024.