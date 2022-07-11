ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

A's SP Frankie Montas feeling good, may need bullpen session before returning

By Mike Santa Barbara
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rqPmX_0gbAc6Rl00
Jun 28, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Frankie Montas (47) at Yankee Stadium. Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Oakland Athletics ace Frankie Montas reportedly "felt good" on Sunday, a week after leaving his start before being diagnosed with shoulder inflammation.

A's manager Mark Kotsay said Montas wouldn't pitch in Oakland's next series against the Rangers. He added that Montas might need to throw a bullpen session before the team decides when he'll start next.

On Wednesday, Montas had an MRI on his shoulder, which revealed only inflammation and no structural damage. He also received a cortisone shot, according to A's trainer Nick Paparesta.

Montas is 3-9 with an ERA of 3.26 in 17 starts for the A's this season.

The 29-year-old has a 34-30 record with an ERA of 3.72 in six seasons in Oakland.

Montas has recently been a hot name in the rumor mill, linked to the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees.

He has one more year of arbitration eligibility on his contract before becoming a free agent in 2024.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Did Craig Counsell just play a power move with the Brewers roster?

After Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates, it was safer if you were not around Brewers fans or on social media sites. There was lots of anger, and a lot of it pointed at manager Craig Counsell. But I wonder if the Sunday, July 10th game was Counsell’s way of saying that this current Milwaukee roster needs help.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

White Sox reportedly facing significant clubhouse issues

The Chicago White Sox have been one of the most disappointing teams in MLB this season, and internal issues are reportedly not helping the situation. In his Sunday column, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale wrote that whispers about “unrest, cliques and (a) lack of player leadership” inside the Chicago clubhouse had spread around the league. In a Monday appearance on 670 The Score’s “Parkins & Spiegel Show,” Nightengale said that chatter had come from White Sox players speaking to others across the league.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Yankees have a stud starting pitcher dominating in Triple-A

The New York Yankees have a number of quality pitching prospects climbing through the minor-league system, but one has been dominant with Triple-A Scranton this season. 24-year-old lefty starter, Ken Waldichuk, has been phenomenal over 41.1 innings. Every year, Waldichuk has taken a big jump forward. Starting in High-A with Hudson Valley in 2021 and quickly elevating to Scranton this year. His unbelievable stuff with Double-A affiliate, Somerset, helped catapult him to the Yankees’ top affiliate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Matt Carpenter Is On An Unreal Home Run Pace

The redemption story of Matt Carpenter has been nothing short of amazing. After the St. Louis Cardinals declined his option for 2022, he signed a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers, but that didn’t last long either. Fast forward to late May, and the New York Yankees came...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Sports
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Matt Olson now holds one of the most impressive streaks in baseball

As you can see, Dansby Swanson isn’t far behind Olson. It’s no shock that old friend Freddie Freeman is on this list either. Ripken’s record of consecutive games played will never, and I mean never, be broken. Regardless, it’s still good to see Matt Olson providing some stability for the Braves in the wake of losing a franchise icon. Dansby Swanson has arguably been the best hitter in baseball — both of these guys need to stay healthy if the Braves are going to continue to hawk down the Mets and win another NL East title.
MLB
Yardbarker

Olympic volleyball silver medalist Kim Glass injured in attack in Los Angeles

Women's volleyball player Kim Glass won a silver medal for Team USA at the 2008 Beijing Olympics but is in the headlines on Monday for a much different reason. According to The Associated Press (h/t ESPN), Glass took to Instagram to announce that she was the victim of a horrific attack on Friday in downtown Los Angeles. Per the stories, 51-year-old Semeon Tesfamariam threw what was believed to be a metal pipe or bolt that struck Glass in the face. Her right eye was left completely closed, and she required stitches near her eyebrow.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Chase Elliott had minor mishap right after winning race

Chase Elliott had a funny mishap right after winning the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday. Elliott led 97 of the 260 laps in the race to get his first Cup Series victory on his home track. He held off Corey LaJoie and won the race under caution in the final lap.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Why Alabama five-star chose Clemson over Crimson

The Clemson Tigers have secured their second five-star commit out of Alabama in the class of 2023, defensive lineman Peter Woods. He chose the Tigers over Alabama’s own Crimson Tide as well as two other finalists, Jackson State and Florida. One of the Best. Woods is ranked as the...
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frankie Montas
Person
Mark Kotsay
Yardbarker

Another Braves top prospect is promoted

Another Braves top prospect is promoted – MLB Pipeline recently released their Top 100 Prospects list, and the Braves only had one player make it — Michael Harris. But, as Jake Gordon pointed out last week, he has now officially graduated as a prospect. Spencer Strider also graduated prospect status recently, so the Braves farm system is looking incredibly barren. However, there is one player in the lower levels that could be featured on several Top 100 Prospect lists very soon — Vaughn Grissom.
MLB
Yardbarker

Heinz Sends Message to Steelers Fans Following Stadium Name Change

H.J. Heinz may not have the naming rights for the Pittsburgh Steelers home field anymore, but they aren't saying goodbye. The famous ketchup company announced that the partnership will continue despite changes. The Steelers agreed to a 15-year deal with Michigan-based brokerage company Acrisure to change the field's name to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

WWE star returns to Raw and turns babyface

WWE star Dolph Ziggler is back and he is now a babyface after an interesting turn of events during the main event of Monday Night Raw. Bobby Lashley and Matt Riddle defeated Seth Rollins and Theory. During the match, Ziggler walked out and watched the match from ringside as the announcers wondered why he was there.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Rangers#Feeling Good#Oakland Athletics#Rhp Gray Frankie Montas#The Los Angeles Dodgers
Yardbarker

Video of Tacko Fall towering over Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo goes viral

This weekend’s Summer League action gave us the answer to the question that everybody wants to know: “What is a giant to a Tacko?”. A crazy video went viral of NBA big man Tacko Fall speaking with Hall of Fame center Dikembe Mutombo at Summer League in Las Vegas. Though both men are seven-footers, Fall towered right over Mutombo. Take a look.
NBA
Yardbarker

The Rams Need a Backup Quarterback; Why Not This One?

The Los Angeles Rams have a stacked roster. The team is talented but lacks depth at pivotal positions. Quarterback is perhaps the most valuable position in football today. The Rams have a spectacular one in Matthew Stafford, but what happens if he is injured?. Injury is not a fun topic...
NFL
Yardbarker

Who Says No — Ian Happ Trade Package

Happ is going to be an interesting part three to this series, as he’s the first player we’ve covered that isn’t a rental. Happ has one more year of team control, but as it looks right now, the Cubs aren’t going to be competing in 2023. They could attempt to cash in on Happ in 2022 while he’s hot, or look to move him in 2023. I would say sell high now, which would be to the detriment of the Braves:
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Baron Davis Doesn't Care About Kevin Durant's Offseason After Watching Golden State Warriors Become Champions: "I Hope He Stay In Brooklyn And Do What He Was Supposed To Do"

The Kevin Durant offseason drama is going to have the entire league in a chokehold until it's resolved. We are yet to see contracts be offered to top free agents like Collin Sexton and Deandre Ayton, primarily because teams are trying to evaluate their flexibility in making a trade for Durant.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Miguel Cabrera Keeps Making History With Every Hit

It hasn’t been a fun season for the Detroit Tigers, even after all the moves that were made in the offseason that seemingly improved the ballclub. But for future Hall-of-Famer Miguel Cabrera, things have been humming along just fine. He is hitting .290 on the season with three home...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

35K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy