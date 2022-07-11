Tam E. Salsberry (1956-2022)

Tam E. Salsberry, a title attorney who put herself through law school by running a dress shop with her mother, died July 2 at University of Toledo Medical Center, the former Medical College of Ohio Hospital. She was 65.

The cause of death was pneumonia, said her spouse, Tamra Keil.

Ms. Salsberry retired in November, 2021, after serving as the legal counsel for Tri Coast Title since 2009. Previously, she worked for Louisville Title and later Port Lawrence Title.

A lifelong resident of Toledo’s Burnley Wood neighborhood, Ms. Salsberry was something of a “neighborhood historian,” Ms. Keil said. She was known by her family and friends for her humility and selflessness.

“She put everybody else before herself, she was unassuming, she would do kind things for people anonymously just because she could,” Ms. Keil said. “She would make time for anybody who needed something.”

Ms. Salsberry had a knack for woodworking and home improvement.

Growing up with a father who repaired and flipped houses, Thomas Salsberry, a prominent real estate agent and auctioneer in the Toledo area, Ms. Salsberry picked up a wide range of skills that she kept up late in life. She could fix plumbing and electrical systems, and was a talented carpenter, constantly taking on new renovation projects. In recent years, she had climbed on top of her home’s roof to paint the chimney, her spouse said.

Ms. Salsberry was born in Toledo on Nov. 12, 1956. She grew up in Burnley Wood, graduating from the former McAuley High School in 1974.

She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Toledo in 1982, where she majored in English.

That same year, Ms. Salsberry and her mother Barbara Salsberry opened a popular upscale dress boutique in Waterville together, Barbara Brown’s Dress Shop. She handled pricing, displays, and sales, said her younger brother Todd Salsberry.

“She absolutely loved working with her mother,” said Ms. Keil. “It was very successful, they had [the shop] for years. She loved going to the fashion shows and clothing shows with her mother.”

Even sometimes working a second job on top of her shifts at the dress shop, Ms. Salsberry paid her tuition at the UT college of law without any debt or outside assistance. She “flew through law school,” Ms. Keil said, finishing her degree in just two years and passing the bar on her first try.

After receiving her law degree in 1991, Ms. Salsberry began working in real estate law.

Her brother said that she was interested in the “historic aspect” of working with title companies, poring over old records of property ownership.

Laurie Laskey, president and owner of Tri Coast Title, began working as an administrative assistant at Port Lawrence Title in 1993, where Ms. Salsberry was an attorney and title examiner. When Ms. Laskey started her own company 16 years later, she immediately knew she wanted to hire her former coworker.

“She was reliable, you knew you could call her and she’d get back to you in a second,” Ms. Laskey said. “She worked very lengthy hours always, after hours, before hours. When her coworkers might not have been there, the other attorneys at her same level, she was in there.”

Although Ms. Salsberry found success in her industry, her friends and family all agreed that she never sought any recognition.

“She was very accomplished and very good at what she did, but she was so humble, she never wanted any kind of accolade,” said Rhonda Wilson, her friend of 35 years. “Just a good soul. Probably the best person I ever met in my life.”

After retiring at the end of last year, Ms. Salsberry was able to dedicate more time to her many passions: painting, gardening, landscaping, woodworking, and renovating her home.

She was “creative and meticulous,” Ms. Keil said. She knitted sweaters and blankets for family and friends, one of the many thoughtful gifts she would give those she cared about.

“She was always the one that knew everything,” Mr. Salsberry said. “She knew what was on television, you didn’t have to look at the TV guide. ... If you didn’t know anything about anything, she was the one to ask. She was my world wide web.”

Ms. Salsberry met her longtime partner Ms. Keil in 2000, and the two were together for 22 years, marrying on Oct. 23, 2020.

“Where there was Tam, there was Tamra, and where there was Tamra, there was Tam,” said neighbor and friend Melissa Lynch.

The couple had two dogs, Bob and Kirby, who Ms. Salsberry “doted on,” Ms. Keil said. Ms. Lynch recalls joining Ms. Salsberry as they took their dogs on daily walks around the neighborhood.

Ms. Salsberry is survived by her spouse, Tamra Keil, and her brother, Todd Salsberry.

A memorial gathering in her honor will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on July 30 at Coyle Funeral Home.

The family suggests tributes to the Toledo Humane Society.