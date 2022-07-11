Restaurant Inspections: 7/11

Recently released inspections reports of Lucas County food-service operations

NO VIOLATIONS:

The Mobile Purple Penguin , 9505 Secor, Temperance, inspected May 2.

Mobile Carryout , 1443 Lincoln, inspected June 4.

Yummy Treats #53, 81, 84, and 86 , 5445 Angola, inspected June 7.

Sunrise Skillet , 2633 W. Bancroft, inspected June 7.

Montessori Day School , 5559 W. Bancroft, inspected June 7.

Middle East Market , 4623 W. Bancroft, inspected June 7.

Good Times Bar & Grill , 5119 Jackman, inspected June 7.

Crosstowne Carryout , 855 S. Holland-Sylvania, inspected June 7.

S&G , 4001 N. Holland-Sylvania, inspected June 7.

St. James Club , 7337 W. Bancroft, inspected June 8.

Circle K , 5342 Lewis, inspected June 8.

Burger King , 7447 W. Central, inspected June 8.

Yummy Yummy N Your Tummy , 2816 A, inspected June 8.

Sparky Donuts & Ice Cream , 1357 W. Sylvania, inspected June 9.

GiGi’s Kitchen , 5001 Monroe, inspected June 9.

El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant , 24 Main, inspected June 9.

E & B’s Perfect Blends , 3702 Anderson, inspected June 9.

Sidelines Catering , 3535 Holland-Sylvania, inspected June 10.

Renaissance Hotel - The Heights , 444 N. Summit, inspected June 10.

Renaissance Hotel , 444 N. Summit, inspected June 10.

VIOLATIONS:

Jerk Jollof & BBQ , 1829 Airport, inspected June 4. The person-in-charge failed to ensure that employees maintain proper hot or cold storage temperatures for food. Almost all food aboard the food truck was out of temperature. An excessive number of critical violations prompted the food truck to be shut down as a public-health threat. Inadequate water supply kept employees from washing hands properly. Browned macaroni and cheese prepared offsite was illegally offered to patrons. Food in foil pans over Sterno cans was hot-holding at unsafe temperatures. Vegetable mixes in the hot-holding cabinet were holding at unsafe temperatures. A pot of oxtail soup on the flat top was hot-holding at an unsafe temperature. A container of cut mixed vegetables in a cooler, a box of raw chicken in the driver’s seat, and raw chicken and bags of cheese in a cardboard box were holding at unsafe temperatures. Both hot and cold water supplies were inadequate for food service.

Vitos Pizza And Subs , 2129 N. Reynolds, inspected June 6. The rear cooler prep table held shredded cheese, meats, chili, and other foods at an unsafe temperature.

Toledo Day Nursery , 2211 Jefferson, inspected June 6. The mop sink had a hose connected to it’s faucet that created a drainage backflow hazard.

Schmucker’s Restaurant , 2103 N. Reynolds, inspected June 6. Cans of food in the stock area were dented. The pie machine and the dicer near the office were dirty. Whisks on hangers touched a dirty wall. The ice machine’s interior was dirty with black buildup. Beef in hot holding had not been reheated properly. Chicken salad on the service line was cold holding at an unsafe temperature. Container bins in the clean dish area were cracked.

Ohiolink Corrections & Treatment , 2012 Madison, inspected June 6. Pasta salad and tossed salad delivered to the facility were too warm. The iced-tea container/​dispenser was stained and dirty with buildup. The mop sink had a hose connected to its faucet that created a drainage backflow hazard.

Tim Hortons , 1801 W. Laskey, inspected June 7. The hand-washing sink was used improperly as a dump sink. Sausage in the steam table was holding at an unsafe temperature.

Tee Oriental Food & Gifts , 1101 N. McCord, inspected June 7. The back hand-washing sink was used improperly for washing personal dishes. The front hand-washing sink was used improperly for rewashing single-use items. Quail eggs were stored improperly above vegetables. Tongs for handling pork tails were dirty. Gnats were present in a food area and by the mop sink.

Sbarro , 5001 Monroe, inspected June 7. The ice machine’s interior was dirty with buildup. Cut melon in fruit salad on the serving line was holding at an unsafe temperature. An opened package of ham had no date mark. Pizza and stromboli had no marks to indicate when four-hour holding time out of refrigeration expired.

General Nutrition Center , 5001 Monroe, inspected June 7. A required health policy for employees to report illnesses relevant to food safety was not posted.

Fusian , 3504 Secor, inspected June 7. A required health policy for employees to report illnesses relevant to food safety was not posted. The Maki maker was not being cleaned often enough. Sweet chili sauce and sushi eel sauce were sitting out at room temperature despite Refrigerate After Opening labels. Shrimp tempura in the steam table was holding at an unsafe temperature. Lobster and salmon in the service-counter cooler, cut lettuce and tofu in the front-counter cold well, and gyoza, tempura shrimp, and imitation crab in the Continental cooler were holding at unsafe temperatures. Brown and white rice for sushi were left out of refrigeration without time markings.

Downtown Toledo Event Center , 23 N. Summit, inspected June 7. Cleanliness of equipment food contact surfaces and utensils. Equipment food contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Observed Machanical dish machine at 0 ppm of Chlorine. Gordan’s was notified to repair dish machine.

We Are Ribs & Seafood , 21 Wenz, inspected June 7. Anti-freeze was sitting on top of a cooler in the mop sink area next to cookware. Toxic substances were stored improperly throughout the facility.

S&G , 4721 Lewis, inspected June 8. Damaged product was placed improperly in a hand-washing sink.

Lewis Mart , 4252 Lewis, inspected June 8. Eggs were stored on the wrong shelf in a cooler.

Continuing Healthcare of Toledo , 4420 South, inspected June 8. Eggs, oatmeal, and macaroni and cheese were cooled improperly in deep, sealed, plastic containers. The ice machine and food-prep sink had inadequate air gaps for backflow prevention.

Sylvania Mart , 5842 W. Central, inspected June 9. Raw meats were stored improperly above ready-to-eat nuts in the walk-in cooler.

E’s Pizza & Wings , 2113 W. Sylvania, inspected June 9. A required health policy for employees to report illnesses relevant to food safety was not posted. The can opener was dirty. The butcher block table was dirty with food residue. Opened bags/​containers of chili, ham, cooked chicken, sausage, refried beans, and sour cream lacked required date marks.

Toledo Healthcare , 2051 Collingwood, inspected June 10. The steamer drain plumbing lacked an air gap to prevent backflow from the floor drain.

Renaissance Hotel - Basement Kitchen , 444 N. Summit, inspected June 10. The ice machine’s internal and external chutes were dirty with pink buildup. Green beans were hot holding at an unsafe temperature.

Renaissance Hotel - Brim House & Bar , 444 N. Summit, inspected June 10. The dish machine’s rinse cycle did not get hot enough to sanitize wares. The Hoshizaki cooler failed to maintain proper cooling temperature and half-and-half inside it was too warm.

La Fiesta Toledo , 2500 W. Sylvania, inspected June 10. Animal pests were present both upstairs and downstairs. A hose was connected to the faucet on the back kitchen prep area’s three-bay sink without adequate backflow prevention.

K & J House of Meats , 3821 W. Alexis, inspected June 10. An employee washed hands in the three-bay sink, and without removing gloves. Tools and containers used as drink cups were placed improperly in the processing area’s hand-washing sink.

JoJo’s , 2645 W. Bancroft, inspected June 10. Opened chicken wings and pepperoni in the walk-in cooler lacked date marks.

Huntington Center - Main Kitchen/​Warehouse Basement , 500 Jefferson, inspected June 10. Dirty dishes were stored improperly with clean dishes.

Dollar Tree , 3448 W. Sylvania, inspected June 10. A required health policy for employees to report illnesses relevant to food safety was not posted.