Editorial: Look to Europe for consumer protection

Europe understands the importance of putting limits in the big technology companies.

The European Union is moving fast and strong with laws aimed at protecting consumers and competition. The U.S. Congress should follow suit.

The E.U.’s Digital Markets Act would fight Big Tech’s propensity to stifle competition. The law halts Big Tech’s ability to advance their own products ahead of those of competitors.

A separate law sets up standards for messaging, advertising, and harmful content. We already know the negative impact on teenagers of some of the sites out there.

The penalties the E.U. laws include for major violations would stagger even the biggest of the technology companies. The Wall Street Journal reports that those penalties could be up to 20 percent of a company’s yearly world-wide revenue.

Yes, Big Tech will fight some of those rules in European venues including the courts. Some companies, at least publicly, say they’re willing to abide by the new laws. Of course, the laws are a matter of interpretation.

What the E.U. understands is that they need to get laws on the books first. Once that gets done, defending the laws from challenges is the next step.

Congress needs to up its game. There’s no reason the United States should be following Europe if we claim to be the world’s industrial and technology leader.

In good news: European and American organizations are fighting for people’s privacy. In the United States, a letter from consumers and some tech companies to the Federal Trade Commission outlined the trouble it takes consumers to opt out of sharing personal data through Google.

The company makes it tough to opt out and the language of their policies regarding data makes it nearly impossible for the ordinary consumer to understand. Not everyone has a law degree.

The FTC needs to consider those charges and investigate. The laws to rein in Big Tech sit in Congress. They’re not as expansive as the E.U. laws, but they’re something. It’s time to move on and pass them.

Congress must pass those laws and the president should get them on the books with his signature.