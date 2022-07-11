ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Editorial: Look to Europe for consumer protection

By The Blade Editorial Board
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kB6qK_0gbAXfAC00

Europe understands the importance of putting limits in the big technology companies.

The European Union is moving fast and strong with laws aimed at protecting consumers and competition. The U.S. Congress should follow suit.

Read more Blade editorials

The E.U.’s Digital Markets Act would fight Big Tech’s propensity to stifle competition. The law halts Big Tech’s ability to advance their own products ahead of those of competitors.

A separate law sets up standards for messaging, advertising, and harmful content. We already know the negative impact on teenagers of some of the sites out there.

The penalties the E.U. laws include for major violations would stagger even the biggest of the technology companies. The Wall Street Journal reports that those penalties could be up to 20 percent of a company’s yearly world-wide revenue.

Yes, Big Tech will fight some of those rules in European venues including the courts. Some companies, at least publicly, say they’re willing to abide by the new laws. Of course, the laws are a matter of interpretation.

What the E.U. understands is that they need to get laws on the books first. Once that gets done, defending the laws from challenges is the next step.

Congress needs to up its game. There’s no reason the United States should be following Europe if we claim to be the world’s industrial and technology leader.

In good news: European and American organizations are fighting for people’s privacy. In the United States, a letter from consumers and some tech companies to the Federal Trade Commission outlined the trouble it takes consumers to opt out of sharing personal data through Google.

The company makes it tough to opt out and the language of their policies regarding data makes it nearly impossible for the ordinary consumer to understand. Not everyone has a law degree.

The FTC needs to consider those charges and investigate. The laws to rein in Big Tech sit in Congress. They’re not as expansive as the E.U. laws, but they’re something. It’s time to move on and pass them.

Congress must pass those laws and the president should get them on the books with his signature.

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

EU Backs Global Law Pact Which Could Partly Plug UK Legal Gap

The European Union on Tuesday signed up to a new international treaty for recognising and enforcing civil and commercial court rulings among its signatories to reduce costly cross-border litigation. "It will allow EU citizens and businesses to have rulings by a court in the EU recognised and enforced in non-EU...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Protection#European Commission#Federal Trade Commission#The European Union#The U S Congress#E U#Digital Markets Act#Big Tech#The Wall Street Journal#American
Newsweek

Russians 'in Panic Mode' Over Strikes by U.S.-Supplied HIMARS: Ukraine

American-made M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems—known as HIMARS—are shredding Russian troop positions and logistics hubs with little resistance, sowing terror among the occupying forces, a front-line Ukrainian governor has told Newsweek. Speaking from close to the front line in Ukraine's war torn east, Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai...
MILITARY
The US Sun

FBI and M15 issue rare joint warning for all iPhone and Android users over growing China cybersecurity attacks

DIRECTORS from the top intelligence agencies representing the United States and the United Kingdom have appeared together to make a forceful statement. Statements indicate Western intelligence agencies are suspicious of potential cybercrime and espionage operations orchestrated by China. “Today is the first time the heads of the FBI and MI5...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Google
BBC

Security warning after sale of stolen Chinese data

President Xi Jinping has urged public bodies to "defend information security" after a hacker offered to sell stolen data of one billion Chinese citizens. In an advert on a criminal forum, later removed, the user said the data was stolen from Shanghai National Police. The hacker claims the information includes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Atlantic

How China Wants to Replace the U.S. Order

Beijing has for years been chipping away at the pillars of the U.S.-led global order—subverting its foundational institutions, international norms, and liberal ideals—but Chinese President Xi Jinping had not offered a comprehensive vision of how a China-led replacement might work. That is changing. Xi has collected his ideas...
FOREIGN POLICY
CarBuzz.com

9 Chinese Copycats That Angered American Carmakers

Papermaking, moveable type printing, gunpowder, and the compass. Those are just a few major contributions China has given the world. You can also thank the Chinese for tea production, alcohol, the mechanical clock, the umbrella, iron smelting, the seed drill, row crop farming, the toothbrush, paper money, and, well, you get the point. China has given the world a lot of great things. More recently, you can thank China for the low cost of whatever device you're reading this article on, but it's not all sunshine and rainbows in China. Modern China is also known for sweatshops, computer hackers, and an authoritarian dictatorship claiming it's running a socialist state. It's also known for lax ideas on what copyright means and any sort of enforcement of copyright and trademark infringement as dictated by global agreements. While all of this is rather serious, the complete lack of respect shown for intellectual property is fascinating when it comes to car culture and has led to wild copycat cars worth highlighting.
CARS
The Independent

Voices: The relationship between Britain and Germany has never been more important

Nato’s new 10-year plan, agreed in Madrid a couple of weeks ago, confirmed that the war in Ukraine “has shattered peace and gravely altered our security environment” and Russia is that “most significant and direct threat to allies’ security”.But it also clearly highlighted how this defensive alliance of democracies offers a strong way forward together, as “investing in Nato is the best way to ensure the enduring bond between European and North American allies”.For Labour and the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), our commitment to Nato is unshakeable and it is the primary defence alliance for Europe. We...
POLITICS
Reuters

Argentina says has China's support to join BRICS group

BUENOS AIRES, July 7 (Reuters) - Argentina's government said on Thursday it had received China's formal support for the country's bid to join the BRICS group comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, a bloc seen as a powerful emerging-market alternative to the West.
BUSINESS
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy