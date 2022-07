It’s bad enough having to deal with dry weather and stressed corn. It’s even tougher during the dry weather to suddenly receive six inches of rainfall in 90 minutes!. “I think the old saying is ‘you’re never more than two weeks from a drought,’ so, if we don’t get anymore [rain] in the next ten days we’ll be ready for another round of – not six inches in an hour-and-a-half, but a good inch would be nice,” says Rob Schuman with Specialty Hybrids. He is based out of Whitley County just west of Fort Wayne.

WHITLEY COUNTY, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO