Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame receives grant for students

By Amelia Lee
95.3 MNC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Notre Dame has received a multi-million dollar grant from the U.S...

www.953mnc.com

Comments / 1

95.3 MNC

Edwardsburg Public Schools seeks bond proposal

Edwardsburg Public Schools are seeking out a bond proposal, for the first time in more than 20 years. The district is asking for a 28-year $59.62 million bond. They say it would replace two schools with a K-3 elementary school and add additions to the intermediate, middle, and high schools.
EDWARDSBURG, MI
WNDU

South Bend seeks applicants for ‘Lamppost Lighting’ program

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend wants to help light up more neighborhoods. South Bend is now accepting application for it’s “Lamppost Lighting” program. The program offers easy-to-install, solar-powered lampposts for residential front yards. This year, the city has chosen two target areas...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Friends of Studebaker Fountain awarded for fountain restoration

The Indiana Automotive Heritage Award has been awarded to the Friends of Studebaker Fountain for their work in the restoration of the Studebaker Electric Fountain. According to AB57 News, the fountain was commissioned by John Studebaker, a member of the Studebaker Automotive group. It was installed in Howard Park in 1906, standing 28 feet high and 34 feet wide.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Latest COVID concerns in Michiana

Goshen Community Schools donates school bus to Goshen Fire Dept. for training. The collaborative project between the city and the school corporation hopes to prepare firefighters in the event of a school bus emergency. Notre Dame names Shawn Stiffler as next head baseball coach. Updated: 27 minutes ago. Shawn Stiffler...
GOSHEN, IN
South Bend, IN
Education
Notre Dame, IN
Education
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Education
City
Notre Dame, IN
95.3 MNC

Beacon Health System completes new outpatient MRI Center

Beacon Health System has completed it’s new $4.8 million outpatient MRI Center. It’s located at Beacon Granger Hospital and will give patients improved access to MRI services. The new services include advanced MRI scanning. It’s meant to improve comfort, with shorter procedure times and more space. The...
GRANGER, IN
WNDU

City officials, community leaders speak out after alleged racial incident at Krasl Art Fair

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - “Racist actions” by several out-of-town artists at the Krasl Art Fair have officials there “furious.”. While covering the fair for the Benton Spirit Community Paper, 18-year-old Nicholas Gunn captured video of a confrontation with some artists who did not want pictures taken of their copyrighted works, saying that just before this recording, the artists were calling him the N-word in front of a crowd of people and getting in his face.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#High School#Notre Dame Upward Bound
WNDU

60 unit apartment complex begins development in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Preparations are underway for a groundbreaking ceremony in Goshen!. The ceremony will be held on Thursday for the new 60-unit apartment complex. It is planned for development at the intersection of Indiana and Plymouth Ave. That’s southwest of downtown Goshen, and right by the junior high school.
GOSHEN, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend puts gas stations on notice for synthetic drugs

South Bend leaders are putting their foot down when it comes to synthetic drugs being sold to children. This Phillips 66 is one of two gas stations visited by police where they spoke with the owner. It’s part of how the city is once again going to enforce the "not...
SOUTH BEND, IN
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
95.3 MNC

Foremost Fabricators, in Goshen facing fines after safety inspections

Foremost Fabricators, in Goshen is facing fines after safety inspections. This, for repeat safety violations with cutting machines. The Elkhart Truth reports that they’re facing $42,000 worth of fine. The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration says that the company has two serious violations and a repeat offense. Employees...
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

The Village Shoppes to close in New Carlisle

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - After nearly 47 years of being in business, The Village Shoppes in New Carlisle will close in the coming months. Owner Bill Sutton announced his retirement in a recent e-mail newsletter to the home décor store’s vast 10,000-member fan base. “I’m turning the...
NEW CARLISLE, IN
abc57.com

Pine Road closed in South Bend July 14

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – A section of Pine Road will be closed for paving on Thursday, the City of South Bend announced. Pine Road will be closed from Edison Road to U.S. 20. The detour will follow Mayflower or Quince Roads via Edison or U.S. 20. The road should...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Warsaw Planners OK Old 30 Subdivision Preliminary Plat

Neighbors had a list of questions Monday for the Warsaw Plan Commission on the planned Alta Vista subdivision off Old 30. Dale Custer, developer of the proposed subdivision, petitioned for a preliminary plat to subdivide a 71.39-acre tract of land into 89 lots, with an average lot size of 13,000 square feet.
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

Portion of Colfax Avenue in South Bend closed for repaving

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Colfax Avenue from Eddy Street to Esther Street was closed on Monday for milling and resurfacing. Phase I: Colfax Avenue from Eddy Street to Twyckenham Drive. Phase II: Colfax Avenue from Twyckenham Drive to Esther Street. Detour routes will be in place from 6 a.m....
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Berrien County Courthouse closing due to power outage

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- The Berrien County Courthouse and Berrien County Equalization Building in St. Joseph closed at 3:15 p.m. due to a power outage. Officials were notified this afternoon that AEP would be doing electrical work in St. Joseph and would need to cut the power, which would affect the courthouse on Port Street and Equalization building on Church Street.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

