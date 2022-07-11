Notre Dame receives grant for students

Edwardsburg Public Schools are seeking out a bond proposal, for the first time in more than 20 years. The district is asking for a 28-year $59.62 million bond. They say it would replace two schools with a K-3 elementary school and add additions to the intermediate, middle, and high schools.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend wants to help light up more neighborhoods. South Bend is now accepting application for it’s “Lamppost Lighting” program. The program offers easy-to-install, solar-powered lampposts for residential front yards. This year, the city has chosen two target areas...
The Indiana Automotive Heritage Award has been awarded to the Friends of Studebaker Fountain for their work in the restoration of the Studebaker Electric Fountain. According to AB57 News, the fountain was commissioned by John Studebaker, a member of the Studebaker Automotive group. It was installed in Howard Park in 1906, standing 28 feet high and 34 feet wide.
Goshen Community Schools donates school bus to Goshen Fire Dept. for training. The collaborative project between the city and the school corporation hopes to prepare firefighters in the event of a school bus emergency. Notre Dame names Shawn Stiffler as next head baseball coach. Updated: 27 minutes ago. Shawn Stiffler...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Common Council is stepping in after a child was diagnosed with lead poisoning due to windows in a historic home. South Bend’s Historical Preservation Committee originally denied several requests by the family to replace the windows because the committee wanted to preserve them.
Beacon Health System has completed it’s new $4.8 million outpatient MRI Center. It’s located at Beacon Granger Hospital and will give patients improved access to MRI services. The new services include advanced MRI scanning. It’s meant to improve comfort, with shorter procedure times and more space. The...
The expansion of Four Winds Casino South Bend is expected to create up to 400 new jobs and operators are preparing for what it hopes will be a large volume of people seeking employment. The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds Casinos have opened a new recruitment center in South...
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - “Racist actions” by several out-of-town artists at the Krasl Art Fair have officials there “furious.”. While covering the fair for the Benton Spirit Community Paper, 18-year-old Nicholas Gunn captured video of a confrontation with some artists who did not want pictures taken of their copyrighted works, saying that just before this recording, the artists were calling him the N-word in front of a crowd of people and getting in his face.
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Preparations are underway for a groundbreaking ceremony in Goshen!. The ceremony will be held on Thursday for the new 60-unit apartment complex. It is planned for development at the intersection of Indiana and Plymouth Ave. That’s southwest of downtown Goshen, and right by the junior high school.
To increase awareness of a new procedure that helps eliminate gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), Northwest Health will present “Got GERD? Turn down the Heat on Heartburn” at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022. The event will take place at the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte, 140 E. Shore Parkway in La Porte.
South Bend leaders are putting their foot down when it comes to synthetic drugs being sold to children. This Phillips 66 is one of two gas stations visited by police where they spoke with the owner. It’s part of how the city is once again going to enforce the "not...
Secretary of Transportation and former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg is moving to Michigan. Meanwhile, Indiana is added to a list of states on a list restricting government-funded travel by California lawmakers.
Foremost Fabricators, in Goshen is facing fines after safety inspections. This, for repeat safety violations with cutting machines. The Elkhart Truth reports that they’re facing $42,000 worth of fine. The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration says that the company has two serious violations and a repeat offense. Employees...
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - After nearly 47 years of being in business, The Village Shoppes in New Carlisle will close in the coming months. Owner Bill Sutton announced his retirement in a recent e-mail newsletter to the home décor store’s vast 10,000-member fan base. “I’m turning the...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – A section of Pine Road will be closed for paving on Thursday, the City of South Bend announced. Pine Road will be closed from Edison Road to U.S. 20. The detour will follow Mayflower or Quince Roads via Edison or U.S. 20. The road should...
Neighbors had a list of questions Monday for the Warsaw Plan Commission on the planned Alta Vista subdivision off Old 30. Dale Custer, developer of the proposed subdivision, petitioned for a preliminary plat to subdivide a 71.39-acre tract of land into 89 lots, with an average lot size of 13,000 square feet.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Colfax Avenue from Eddy Street to Esther Street was closed on Monday for milling and resurfacing. Phase I: Colfax Avenue from Eddy Street to Twyckenham Drive. Phase II: Colfax Avenue from Twyckenham Drive to Esther Street. Detour routes will be in place from 6 a.m....
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- The Berrien County Courthouse and Berrien County Equalization Building in St. Joseph closed at 3:15 p.m. due to a power outage. Officials were notified this afternoon that AEP would be doing electrical work in St. Joseph and would need to cut the power, which would affect the courthouse on Port Street and Equalization building on Church Street.
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Anyone who has been to Marshall County can likely tell you when they have arrived. “Everybody says I can close my eyes and tell when I’m in Marshall County and that’s been true,” County Commissioner Stan Klotz says. That is because several...
