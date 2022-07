The Pelahatchie Public Library will be closed for approximately two weeks, starting on July 18, while new flooring is installed in the main part of the building. Tina Mauney, branch manager, stated, “While we are sorry that the library will be unavailable to our patrons during this time, we are very excited about the new flooring. The carpet in the library is worn out in several areas, and the new flooring will update the interior of our building.”

PELAHATCHIE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO