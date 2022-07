CLEVELAND (AP) — Aaron’s Civale’s right wrist isn’t right. Cleveland placed Civale on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a sprained wrist, which the starting pitcher injured while throwing a curveball and pitching just one inning Wednesday night in a loss to the Chicago White Sox. Manager Terry Francona said an MRI revealed swelling in a ligament in Civale’s wrist. He’ll need several weeks to recover. “They termed it mild, which is good,” Francona said before the Guardians opened a four-game series against the Detroit Tigers. “Nothing structurally, by that I mean bones or anything like that.”

