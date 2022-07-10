ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capitol View: The increased need for adoptions in the Natural State

By Bob Clausen
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Capitol View host Bob Clausen sits down with Christie Erwin, Executive Director of Project Zero to discuss adoption and foster care in Arkansas. Currently there are almost 300 kids of all ages awaiting adoption in the state.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

