MLB

Alonso, McNeil, Marte, Díaz are NL All-Stars

MLB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK -- One is a closer who has gone from hearing regular boos to consistent cheers. Another is a second baseman who has endured years of trade rumors despite consistent production. Another was a part of the Mets’ offseason makeover. Still another is the power engine upon which this offense...

www.mlb.com

MLB

Papi: Red Sox need to keep Bogaerts, Devers

In less than two weeks, David Ortiz will be an official Hall of Famer. Right now, he is officially a huge fan of the Red Sox, and one who has a well-informed opinion of what it takes to succeed in Boston. On Thursday, Ortiz was adamant in his belief that...
BOSTON, MA
MLB

'Megastar' Ohtani (12 K's) joins Nolan Ryan in Halos history

ANAHEIM -- There's been no stopping two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani over the last month. Ohtani, who was selected as an All-Star as both a hitter and a pitcher for the second straight season, has been absolutely unbelievable both on the mound and at the plate, and he continued it with another incredible showing in a 7-1 win over the Astros on Wednesday night at Angel Stadium. Ohtani struck out 12 over six innings and he also helped himself at the plate by going 2-for-4 with a two-run triple in the second inning.
ANAHEIM, CA
MLB

Braves fall this round, but race is on vs. Mets

ATLANTA -- Given how last season transpired, the Braves certainly aren’t going to fret about any first-half developments. But as the defending World Series champions approach the All-Star break in pretty good shape, they have again been reminded they have plenty to prove. Charlie Morton surrendered three home runs...
QUEENS, NY
MLB

McClanahan (6 K's, 1 R) bolsters case to start All-Star Game

ST. PETERSBURG -- Rays manager Kevin Cash has said quite a few times this week that he can't imagine anybody pitching better than Shane McClanahan has this season, and he can't recall seeing a better first-half run on the mound. But if anybody needed further convincing that McClanahan deserves to...
BOSTON, MA
MLB

10-O's! Baltimore stays red-hot with another 'W'

CHICAGO -- Who can stop the Orioles right now?. Baltimore continued its red-hot streak on Wednesday night by winning its 10th straight game in a 7-1 victory over the Cubs at Wrigley Field. “It is incredible,” said Cionel Pérez via interpreter Brandon Quinones. “It’s been a great and incredible year...
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB

Even in defeat, Blackburn flashes All-Star form

ARLINGTON -- Ask ﻿Paul Blackburn﻿ what he thinks is the main factor leading to his breakout 2022 campaign and he’ll immediately respond with a change in his mentality on the mound. Beyond a devastating curveball and strong ability to induce ground balls at a high rate, Blackburn...
MLB
MLB

Severino exits start vs. Reds with shoulder tightness

NEW YORK -- By the Yankees’ standards, the celebration for their Major League-leading 11th walk-off win of the season seemed almost muted. Sure, there was the requisite rush toward home plate for high-fives and back-slapping, and someone made it rain bubble gum and sunflower seeds. But there is also fresh concern about a Luis Severino injury and what it could mean.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

