Alonso, McNeil, Marte, Díaz are NL All-Stars

ANAHEIM -- There's been no stopping two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani over the last month. Ohtani, who was selected as an All-Star as both a hitter and a pitcher for the second straight season, has been absolutely unbelievable both on the mound and at the plate, and he continued it with another incredible showing in a 7-1 win over the Astros on Wednesday night at Angel Stadium. Ohtani struck out 12 over six innings and he also helped himself at the plate by going 2-for-4 with a two-run triple in the second inning.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO