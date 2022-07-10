ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Wiseman plays, Kuminga, Warriors top Spurs in Summer League

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

James Wiseman returned and Jonathan Kuminga capped a big night with a tiebreaking free throw with 8.1 seconds left, leading the Golden State Warriors to an 86-85 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at the Las Vegas Summer League.

Recovering from April 2021 surgery to repair torn cartilage in his right knee, Wiseman didn't play in the NBA this season and appeared in just three G League games in March before being shut down. The 21-year-old Wiseman, a 7-foot center taken with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft, had 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting with two blocks in 19 minutes.

Kuminga had 28 points on 10-of-22 shooting with seven rebounds and four assists. He made just 1 of 7 from 3-point range and shot 7 of 18 at the free throw line, but split a pair at the line with the game tied at 85.

Blake Wesley scored 22 points for the Spurs. Darius Day had 17 points and 13 rebounds, Josh Carlton had 10 points and 11 rebounds — seven offensive — and Josh Primo had 10 points or San Antonio. Primo, taken 12th by the Spurs in the 2021 draft, shot just 2 of 15 from the field and 1 of 5 from 3-point range.

Mac McClung added 22 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals for the Warriors (1-1). Moses Moody, who scored 34 points in a loss to the New York Knicks on Friday, did not play.

KINGS 103, PACERS 96

Keegan Murray, picked No. 4 overall by Sacramento in June's draft, scored 23 points and hit four of the Kings' 18 3-pointers in their win over Indiana.

Sacramento (1-1) took Murray over Purdue's Jaden Ivey and the 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward out of Iowa is averaging 21.5 points and hitting 40% of his 10 attempts per game from 3-point range in Las Vegas. The 21-year-old Murray averaged 19.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals while shooting 51.1% from the field and 43.8% from 3-point range in three games at the California Summer League earlier this month.

Terry Taylor had 16 points on 5-of-8 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds. Bennedict Mathurin, the No. 6 pick in last month's draft, had 15 points but made just 6 of 16 from the field for Indiana (1-1).

Sean McDermott hit three 3s and finished with 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting and Frankie Ferrari scored 16 and made 4 of 6 from behind the arc for the Kings.

NETS 91, 76ERS 84

Cam Thomas made 15-of-15 free throws and finished with 26 points and seven assists, David Duke Jr. scored 21 points and Day'Ron Sharpe had a double-double to help Brooklyn beat Philadelphia.

Sharpe had 13 points — including dunk while being fouled to open the fourth quarter — with 11 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks. Kessler Edwards added 10 points for the Nets (1-1).

There were 15 ties and 17 lead changes, the last of which came when Sharpe made a reverse layup with 6:23 to play.

Brooklyn made 28 of 32 (87.5%) from the free-throw line, including 6 of 6 in closing seconds. Duke finished 9 of 10 from the foul line.

Cassius Winston led the 76ers (0-2) with 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting and added five rebounds, seven assists and two steals. Charlie Brown Jr. scored 15 points and Charles Bassey had 11 points and nine rebounds.

KNICKS 101, BULLS 69

Quentin Grimes hit four 3-pointers and finished with 23 points, Jericho Sims scored 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds and New York never trailed against Chicago.

Sims, who played 41 games for the Knicks (2-0) on a two-way contract as a rookie last season, had his second consecutive double-double. The 6-foot-9 center out of Texas signed a three-year contract worth about $6 million.

New York opened the game with a 13-0 run, led by 16 points at the end of the first quarter and scored 32 in the second to make it 59-24 at halftime. The Knicks finished with 42 points in the paint, scored 35 points off 21 Chicago turnovers, and led by as many as 39 points.

Miles McBride added 14 points, six assists and three steals, and DaQuan Jeffries scored 13 points for New York.

Dalen Terry — picked No. 18 overall in June's draft — and Carlik Jones scored 13 points apiece for Chicago (1-1). Terry made 3 of 7 from the field, 1 of 6 from 3-point range and committed seven turnovers. Henri Dell added 11 points and three steals.

WIZARDS 97, SUNS 72

Vernon Carey Jr. had 15 points and 11 rebounds, Jaime Echenique scored 12 points and Washington led by double figures for nearly 30 minutes in its win over Phoenix.

Isaiah Todd hit a 3-pointer that gave the Wizards (1-1) a 23-13 lead with 9:31 left in the second quarter and the Suns trailed by at least 10 the rest of the way. Davion Mintz made a step-back 3 to give Washington its biggest lead at 89-56 with 3:55 to play.

Johnny Davis, the No. 10 pick in last month's draft, and Tyler Hall scored 11 points apiece. Davis, a 6-foot-5 guard out of Wisconsin, went 1 for 9 from the field and finished with six points, five rebounds and two assists in Washington's 105-99 loss to Detroit on Friday.

Tyson Carter led the Suns (1-1) with 12 points. Ish Wainright added 11 points and Louis King scored 10.

NUGGETS 84, CAVALIERS 76

Peyton Watson scored 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds, and Collin Gillespie added 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists as Denver beat Cleveland.

Christian Braun had 10 points, five assists and three steals, Ismael Kamagate also scored 10 points to go with nine rebounds and Jack White had eight points, 15 rebounds and three blocks for Denver (1-1).

RJ Nembhard Jr. led the Cavaliers (1-1) with 19 points, Cam Young scored 16 and Amar Sylla 11. Ochai Agbaji, who Cleveland picked No. 14 overall in June's draft, had eight points on 3-of-11 shooting with six rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Cleveland Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett warmed up with the Cavaliers before the game, dunking in the layup line while wearing a No. 95 jersey .

HORNETS 89, LAKERS 86, 2OT

Ty-Shon Alexander scored 22 points and his drive-and-kick to JT Thor for a 3-pointer from the right side gave Charlotte the win in the sudden-death second overtime.

Alexander converted a three-point play and then hit a 3-pointer to make it 81=all with 21 seconds left in regulation. He hit three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point shot to make it 86-all with 4.3 seconds left in the 2-minute first OT.

Alexander hit 4 of 9 from 3-point range and had six assists, while Thor finished with 12 points on 4-of-13 shooting. LJ Figueroa made 7 of 7 from the field, including two 3-pointers, and finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and three steals.

Cole Swider hit 5 of 8 from 3-point range and led Los Angeles with 21 points. Mason Jones scored 13 and Scotty Pippen Jr. and Max Christie added 10 points apiece.

The Lakers won the tip in the second overtime and Pippen air-balled a potential winning 3-point shot

GRIZZLIES 70, TIMBERWOLVES 61

Santi Aldama had 22 points, eight rebounds, six steals and two blocks, and Tremont Waters scored 16 points to help Memphis beat Minnesota.

David Roddy had 10 points and nine rebounds for Memphis (1-1). Jake LaRavia, the No. 19 pick overall in June’s draft, finished with two points on 1-of-5 shooting, 0 of 4 from 3-point range.

Kevon Harris led Minnesota (1-1) with 17 points.

The teams combined to shoot 7 of 64 (10.9%) from 3-point range.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Longtime Chicago Bears Player Dead At 72

On Tuesday night, a longtime NFL punter and tight end passed away. Bob Parsons, who holds the NFL record for most punts in a season, passed away this week, according to a statement from the Chicago Bears. He was 72 years old. "We are saddened to hear of the passing...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
City
Sacramento, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
Yardbarker

NBA Expert Compares Emerging Grizzlies Player to Austin Reaves

Memphis Grizzlies' Kenny Lofton Jr. has made a huge impression in the summer league, most notably for his performance against the No. 2 pick in the draft, Chet Holmgren. Holmgren would go on to finish the game shooting 3-for-11 from the field, finishing with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Lofton Jr. finished with 19 points and dominated Holmgren in the paint.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Suns Forward Louis King Impressing in Summer League

When it comes to Phoenix Suns forward Louis King, he's been here before. King earned MVP honors for the 2021 Summer League after propelling the Sacramento Kings to a blowout win in the championship game. In Sacramento's 5-0 run last year, King averaged 13.5 points, five rebounds and 1.5 steals...
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Summer League Odds: Nuggets vs. Clippers prediction, odds and pick – 7/13/2022

The Los Angeles Clippers host the Denver Nuggets late Wednesday night in Las Vegas! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-Clippers prediction and pick. Both squads are (1-1) after two games in Las Vegas. Denver is coming off of a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers 84-76 where Peyton Watson led the team in scoring with 19. The Nuggets fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves in their opening game. Now, they will look to get above .500 in hopes of a better seed. The Clippers took down the Memphis Grizzlies in their first game but lost to the Los Angeles Lakers last night 83-72.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Summer League: Suns Get ‘Game 7 Revenge’ vs. Mavericks

LAS VEGAS — The Phoenix Suns seemed to come out with a little bit of an edge to their Summer League game when they took on the Dallas Mavericks in Las Vegas on Tuesday night. Every play had a little extra punch, and every highlight play had a little more hype, as the Suns (2-1) defeated the Mavs (0-3), 105-78. In a way, it almost felt like the Suns were trying to get some revenge on the Mavs, given what happened the last time the two teams met. Luka Doncic and the Mavs steamrolled the Suns in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals on the road. Obviously the term “revenge” is being used in tongue-in-cheek fashion here.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Taylor
Person
Blake Wesley
Person
James Wiseman
Person
Tyler Hall
Yardbarker

Suns Return to Winning Ways in 105-78 Summer League Victory Over Mavericks

After a tough loss on Sunday afternoon, the Phoenix Suns were able to bounce back in a major way against the Dallas Mavericks, defeating them 105-78 on Tuesday. The coaching matchup between Dallas' Jared Dudley and Phoenix's Steve Scalzi (who were roommates at Boston College) was perhaps the most interesting duel of the night, as the Suns went ahead early and paced the Mavericks throughout the entire game.
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Hernández homers twice, Jays win first game under Schneider

TORONTO (AP) — Teoscar Hernández hit a pair of two-run home runs, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also connected and the Toronto Blue Jays won their first game after firing manager Charlie Montoyo, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 8-2 Wednesday night. Toronto swept a two-game series, taking the finale under the charge of interim manager John Schneider, who will skipper the team the rest of the season. Hernández homered off Zack Wheeler in the fourth and went deep off Bubby Rossman in the eighth for his 13th career multihomer game. The homers were his 10th and 11th of the season. Ross Stripling (5-3) allowed two runs in seven innings to halt a three-start winless streak as the Blue Jays won back-to-back games for the first time since June 30 and July 1 against Tampa Bay. Toronto went 1-9 in between.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
All Hawks

Atlanta Hawks Win First Summer League Game

It has been almost three months since the Miami Heat bounced the Atlanta Hawks out of the Eastern Conference Playoffs. While a Summer League victory does not eliminate the pain of a playoff loss, it does help a little bit. The Hawks entered Tuesday night's game 0-2. They had been...
ATLANTA, GA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
26K+
Followers
73K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy