ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Super League back in spotlight as European Court of Justice hearing begins

By Jamie Gardner
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ma31l_0gb9ndUK00

The Super League case reaches Europe’s highest court this week, with its eventual decision likely to have profound ramifications for sport across Europe.

The controversial competition was officially founded on April 18 last year but had collapsed within 72 hours after nine of the original 12 clubs involved withdrew amid political pressure and fan outrage.

The companies behind the Super League argue that European and world football’s governing bodies, UEFA and FIFA , abused a dominant position under European competition law in first blocking the league’s formation and then in their efforts to sanction the clubs involved.

The 17th commercial court in Madrid referred the matter to the European Court of Justice in May last year.

The case, which has the reference number C-333/21, will be heard by a Grand Chamber of 15 ECJ judges, which is an indication of how potentially significant and complex it is thought to be. Often, cases referred to the Court are heard by chambers of three or five judges.

Written submissions in this case have already been sent to the court, including from 16 European Union member states.

From 1.30pm UK time on Monday, the participants in the case are expected to make oral submissions to the court.

On one side are the European Super League Company SL and A22, while on the other are UEFA and FIFA. LaLiga and the Spanish football federation (RFEF) have joined the case in support of UEFA and FIFA, while 20 or 21 EU member states with an interest in the case have indicated their intention to make oral submissions related to the case.

Each submission must last no more than around 15 minutes. The judges will then spend Tuesday asking questions of the participants involved. It is expected that only lawyers will speak on behalf of the rival parties, and major protagonists in the Super League saga such as Real Madrid president Florentino Perez are not expected to appear.

Sources close to the Super League say they are confident of success, and in the ECJ’s independence from political pressure despite the number of member states lining up to make oral submissions.

Once the hearing concludes on Tuesday afternoon or evening, the next step is the publication of an opinion by the Advocate General, a judge related to the court.

This opinion is not expected to be published until September at the earliest, however, due to the court’s summer recess.

The opinion is non-binding but very often the final judgement of the court, which comes later, bears strong similarities to it, so it could provide a strong indication of what the ultimate outcome will be.

On average cases last over 16 and a half months from referral to final judgement, with the referral in this case made in May last year.

The ECJ judgement will be an abstract interpretation of EU law, rather than a specific judgement on this case. However, the Madrid commercial court is then obliged to apply the ECJ ruling when it considers the case.

At the heart of the case are three clubs – Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus – who remain supportive of the Super League concept and argue that the current model of European football governed by UEFA is unsustainable.

The subject matter of the main proceedings is described in the referral document from the Madrid court to the ECJ as follows: “By preventing the organisation of the European Super League, the applicants (UEFA and FIFA) engaged in concerted practices and abused their dominant position in the market for the organisation of international club football competitions in Europe and the market for the marketing of the rights associated with such competitions.

“The applicant further seeks the adoption of interim measures aimed at enabling the organisation and development of the European Super League.”

The referral then lists six questions related to EU law which it wants the ECJ to consider.

A separate but related case involving the International Skating Union (ISU) will be heard by the same Grand Chamber on Monday morning.

The European General Court ruled in December 2020 that the ISU infringed competition law by banning athletes from its competitions if they had taken part in unauthorised events, with the matter now having been referred to the ECJ.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#The Super League#Court#European Union#Spanish#Eu
The Independent

Russian military equipment captured by Ukrainian armed forces on display in Prague

Pieces of Russian military equipment that were captured or destroyed by the Ukrainian armed forces during the ongoing war are being displayed at an exhibition in Prague.The display, organised by Ukraine’s internal affairs ministry, was unveiled on Monday at Letna Plain, a large open space a short distance from Prague Castle. It shows a damaged T-90 tank, Buk air defence system and a Msta howitzer, among other weapons. The exhibition of war trophies is aimed at showing the “horrors of war” and highlighting the resistance Ukrainian soldiers have put up, officials said. “With this exhibition, we hope to show...
MILITARY
The Independent

US rejects 'Serbian world' advocated by Serbian minister

A senior Serbian minister on Monday advocated the creation of a “Serbian world” that would unite all Serbs in the Balkans into a single state, rejecting a U.S. warning that such calls could fuel tensions in the still-volatile region rocked by bloody wars in the 1990s.“I dream of the unification of Serbs, just as all my ancestors dreamed of it,” Serbia's Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin said. “I know that one day it will be completed, peacefully, without violence and conflict.”He was responding to a statement issued by the U.S. Embassy in Belgrade on Monday, which said that such "comments...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
FIFA
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Netherlands avoid stumble against Portugal thanks to Danielle van de Donk stunner

Minus their record scorer, the Netherlands instead mustered a wonderful goal. The issue for the holders was that it was required to earn them victory against the tournament’s ultimate underdogs. The chances are that absent Vivianne Miedema, who was ruled out by Covid, would have admired Danielle van de Donk’s spectacular decider. Maybe it took something special to defeat a spirited Portuguese side but, while they have seemed luckless amid injuries and illness, the Netherlands’ defence of their title has been unconvincing so far. And, indeed, their defence was unconvincing as Portugal mounted a second comeback in as many games.This...
SOCCER
The Independent

Gas pipeline shutdown starts amid German suspicion of Russia

A major gas pipeline from Russia to Germany shut down for annual maintenance on Monday amid German concern that Russia may not resume the flow of gas as scheduled. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, Germany's main source of Russian gas, is scheduled to be out of action until July 21 for routine work that the operator says includes “testing of mechanical elements and automation systems.” The operator's data showed the gas flow dropping as planned on Monday morning.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Danielle van de Donk stunner snatches victory for the Netherlands

Danielle van de Donk’s spectacular strike secured the Netherlands their first victory of Euro 2022 after they had blown a two-goal lead against Portugal.Van de Donk’s 62nd-minute thunderbolt from 20 yards will go down as one of the goals of the tournament, the show-stopper in a riveting Group C game that saw the Netherlands claim a 3-2 win at Leigh Sports Village.The Netherlands, who drew their opener against Sweden last weekend, were initially on the charge and headers in the seventh and 17th minutes from Damaris Egurrola and Stefanie van der Gragt put them 2-0 ahead.👊 @DanielleDonk scores Netherland's third...
UEFA
BBC

Watch Euro 2022: Sweden beat Switzerland to boost qualification hopes

That's all for this one. So make sure you don't miss our page now up and running with all the build-up to tonight's other Group C match as the Netherlands take on Portugal. Thanks for joining us and hopefully see you again soon. Watch the winning goal. Sweden 2-1 Switzerland.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Spain’s Euro 2022 hopes plunged into uncertainty after Germany defeat

Spain suffered a brutal blow to their Women’s Euro 2022 chances on Tuesday night as they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Germany. La Roja have never beaten Germany in the women’s game and after just two minutes, it didn’t look like they would this time either. A poor clearance from goalkeeper Sandra Panos went straight to Klara Buehl, who finished swiftly and into the corner.
SOCCER
The Independent

Euro 2022’s opening round: Germany and Spain show attacking threat

Euro 2022 moves into its second round of group fixtures on Monday evening, with England back in action against Norway and then keeping a keen eye on Tuesday’s high-profile clash between Germany and Spain.Here, the PA news agency runs an eye over the statistics from the opening games and what they can tell us about the fixtures to come.Group AMonday, July 11: Austria v Northern Ireland 5pm, England v Norway 8pmEngland edged Austria 1-0 but their 16 shots on goal were twice as many as their opponents. Norway, meanwhile, blew away tournament debutants Northern Ireland 4-1 with 21 shots and...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Report – Juventus monitoring 20-year-old Real Madrid centre back

This has been a busy summer for Juventus selling and buying players and their defence could see the most changes. The club has lost Giorgio Chiellini while Matthijs de Ligt is the subject of transfer interest from Bayern Munich. If De Ligt leaves, Juve will certainly need a new player...
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Germany beats Spain 2-0, reaches Women's Euros quarterfinals

LONDON (AP) — Germany ended Spain's 24-match unbeaten run to advance to the quarterfinals at the Women's European Championship with a 2-0 victory on Tuesday. Klara Bühl and Alexandra Popp scored for the Germans, who sealed top spot in Group B with a game to spare. The record eight-time European champions will play Group A's runner-up, Austria or Norway, in the knockout round.
SPORTS
The Independent

The Real Mo Farah: This jaw-dropping documentary will leave you bruised and bewildered

Sir Mo Farah has tried a few sports in his time, including football, cycling and, I seem to recall, a bit of running, but after watching The Real Mo Farah you feel like you’ve been in the boxing ring with him. Revelation after revelation, detail after detail and with one searing emotional confession leading to yet another, the viewer is left punchdrunk, bewildered at the real story of his life. You get quite bruised from this hour of jaw-dropping television.The old version was heartwarming enough – a family reunion in Britain, fleeing from the Somali civil wars. It was, importantly...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

742K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy