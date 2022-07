Olympic volleyball standout Kim Glass posted video of her badly injured face following a broad daylight assault from a man she describes as homeless, enraged and mentally ill. The nearly 6-foot-3 silver medal winner said she was attacked Saturday after having lunch with a friend. According to Glass, she saw a seemingly homeless man behaving erratically and thought he was going to strike an automobile. Instead, Glass said, that man hurled a metal pipe in her direction that struck her in her head, causing her right eye to swell shut.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO