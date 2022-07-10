BBC NewsLiverpool

A woman from Cornwall was left paralysed after breaking her neck in a horse-riding accident. Rosey Gregory, 20, from St Austell, was thrown from a horse which then fell on her in Wales in April. She is being treated at hospital in Cardiff with her family making regular trips from...
A councillor has been suspended for allegedly sharing tweets claiming mosques were hiding "secret arsenals" and immigration was "cultural suicide". The Conservative Party is investigating Alanna Vine, councillor for Bramhall North, in Stockport. Ms Vine declined to comment on her suspension when contacted by the BBC. Stockport Council's Conservative group...
Skeletons of soldiers who died at the Battle of Waterloo in Belgium in 1815 have been unearthed by archaeologists. Experts say the discoveries are "incredibly rare" on a Napoleonic battlefield and further excavation is under way to learn more. Teams found remains of humans and horses in the dig, which...
More than 1,000 travellers have descended on a small Cheshire village for a religious festival to the bemusement of local residents. Hundreds of caravans rolled into farmland in the village of Dutton, near Runcorn, for the week-long Light and Life Festival. Villagers claim to have suffered verbal abuse, traffic problems...
Comments / 0