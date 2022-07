One hundred years ago, Babe Ruth was redefining how baseball was played, and understood. In 1920, Prof. A.L. Hodges, “the Well-Known Physicist,” wrote Ruth had “a 44 Horse-Power Swing Which Shoots the Ball Skyward at Six Miles a Minute,” a fascinating attempt at a proto-Statcast. The next year, a pair of Columbia scientists strapped the Great Bambino into all sorts of tubes and machines in an attempt to break down the ways in which his body moved and reacted, hoping to find how he managed all those swats the sultan was known for.

