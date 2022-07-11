Goalie John Gibson 'committed' to playing for Ducks amid trade rumors

Apr 19, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) makes a save against the LA Kings in the first period at Honda Center. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson has been the topic of trade chatter since the conclusion of the 2021-22 season.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are one of several teams in the market for an upgrade between the pipes. With the Ducks seemingly years from contending, and Gibson aging on an expensive contract, his name has naturally been floated as a possible fit in Toronto.

However, on Sunday, Gibson's agent Kurt Overhardt cleared the air for his client.

"John Gibson has absolutely no interest in playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs," Overhardt said via The Fan 590's Nick Kypreos. "He is committed to the Anaheim Ducks."

Gibson will be 29 next season and has five years remaining on an eight-year, $51.2 million contract signed in 2019. Over the next five seasons, Gibson's base salary is $6.4 million annually.

Last season for the Ducks, Gibson finished 18-26-11 in 56 starts, posting a 3.19 GAA and .904 SV%.

In nine seasons for the Ducks, Gibson has a 166-148-51 record in 378 career games with a .2.67 GAA and .915 SV%.