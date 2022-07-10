ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunday night leading into Monday morning weather forecast

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDangerously heat continues for Monday across Southeast Texas. Excessive Heat...

Thursday morning weather forecast

High heat and humidity continue to grip Southeast Texas. While highs tomorrow won't quiet reach the century mark, our 'feels like' temperatures again will soar past 100. Our best chance for rain arrives tomorrow with scattered showers and thunderstorms around. More heat is expected this weekend with limited rain chances continuing.
Very hot again Tuesday with some storms

Still no rest for the weary...more triple digit heat lies ahead for us today and probably tomorrow. A heat advisory is in effect once again warning that heat index values could exceed 108°. There is a good chance for late day or evening storms again and some high winds are possible. Otherwise, the main item of interest is a developing low in the Gulf of Mexico south of Alabama and the Florida Panhandle - this low could form into a small tropical depression later this week, but as of today, doesn't look like it's headed our way. Either way, a slight breakdown of our persistent extreme heat is possible with temperatures cooling "all the way down" to the mid 90s with scattered storms.
Over 15K without power in Houston area

HOUSTON - Over 15,000 customers are without power in the Houston area. According to the CenterPoint Energy outage map, 15,642 customers are without power, as of 6:35 p.m. It's unclear if afternoon thunderstorms that rolled across the southwestern parts of Harris County could be to blame. For the latest on...
Hundreds of fish dying in Houston area neighborhood's dry pond

RICHMOND, Texas - Hundreds of fish are dying in a Houston-area pond as a devastating drought continues across Texas. Residents in the Lakes of Mission Grove neighborhood in Richmond reached out to FOX 26 with their concerns. Over the last few days, they say hundreds of fish started to die.
Sweating your utility bills? New assistance available

HOUSTON - The only thing hotter than the temperatures outside are the utility bills that come with them. Sky-high electric, gas, and water bills are making people sweat. But there are state and local energy assistance available to help you stay safe and cool. "I don’t really want to look...
Organizers want R&B singer Chris Brown to pay up for canceled appearance at benefit concert

HOUSTON - A Houston-area real estate and construction executive delivered remarks Wednesday on legal actions against Chris Brown over a benefit concert. The multi-platinum recording artist was scheduled to perform this past March at the Toyota Center along with Monica and various artists but canceled last-minute through an Instagram post. The purpose of the March concert was to raise money for residents in Texas and Louisiana whose homes were damaged during Hurricanes Ida and Nicholas.
CDC recommends masks for many in Houston area: Check your county

HOUSTON - Under the CDC’s COVID-19 guidelines released earlier this year, many Americans without underlying health concerns were able to take a break from wearing a mask for several months. Now, according to those same guidelines, people in many Houston-area counties are once again urged to wear a mask...
