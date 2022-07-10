Sunday night leading into Monday morning weather forecast

Still no rest for the weary...more triple digit heat lies ahead for us today and probably tomorrow. A heat advisory is in effect once again warning that heat index values could exceed 108°. There is a good chance for late day or evening storms again and some high winds are possible. Otherwise, the main item of interest is a developing low in the Gulf of Mexico south of Alabama and the Florida Panhandle - this low could form into a small tropical depression later this week, but as of today, doesn't look like it's headed our way. Either way, a slight breakdown of our persistent extreme heat is possible with temperatures cooling "all the way down" to the mid 90s with scattered storms.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO