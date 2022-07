Richard “Rich” L. Allord, 77 year old resident of Swanville, MN, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022, at his residence. A Mass of Christian will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, July 18, 2022 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Swanville, MN with Father Ron Dockendorf officiating. Burial will be in Bearhead Cemetery in Pillsbury, MN. A visitation will take place from 10-11 A.M. on Monday, July 18, 2022 at St. John the Baptist Church in Swanville, MN.

SWANVILLE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO