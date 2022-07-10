ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pair from Rochester accused of stealing merchandise from Dick's, leading deputies on chase

By Howard B. Owens
 3 days ago
Jacob Smith Ashley Grann

Two people were arrested on grand larceny charges July 3 after allegedly stealing merchandise from Dick's Sporting Goods on Veterans Memorial Drive, and then fleeing from police.

The suspects were eventually apprehended after being followed at a high rate of speed from Batavia to Rochester on the Thruway and the I-390.

Ashley L. Grann, 33, of Brooks Avenue, Rochester, and Jacob D. Smith, 33, of Clifford Street, Rochester, are charged with reckless endangerment 1st, grand larceny 4th, unlawful fleeing from a police officer, criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, and obstruction of governmental administration.

The Sheriff's Office released information on the arrests today.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Grann and Smith were pursued by deputies, and exited their vehicle on Brooks Avenue and then ran from deputies before being apprehended.

They were allegedly found in possession of narcotics.

The Sheriff's Office did not say what the duo is accused of stealing.

They were arraigned in Town of Stafford Court on behalf of Batavia Town Court and ordered to return to Batavia Town Court on July 23.

The incident was investigated by Deputy Nicholas Chamoun and Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush, assisted by Sergeant Andrew Hale, Deputy Alex Hadsall, Deputy Ryan Mullen, and State Police.

