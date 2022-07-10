PHOTO GALLERY: Sea Farer's Faire at Tyler Public Library

Smith County saw heavy rains and winds this morning, prompting weather statements and causing outages and issues on local roads. In Tyler, police spokesman Andy Erbaugh said as of 12:40 p.m., all intersections are functioning and the area of South Broadway Avenue at Rusk Street has reopened after a tree fell earlier this morning.
Rain fell on Tyler and surrounding areas of Smith County on Thursday morning. The county has recently been experiencing a drought with extremely hot and dry conditions, so the rainfall was welcome. Although much needed, the rain did bring strong winds and cause issues in the county. In Tyler, some...
The rain that poured over Smith County on Thursday morning was much-needed, but officials said it was not nearly enough to lift the current burn ban. The county, which is experiencing one of its driest summers in recent years, prompted the Smith County Commissioners to issue a burn ban on July 5.
