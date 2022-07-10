ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police seize £270,000 Lamborghini supercar after finding the driver was uninsured

By Liam Coleman
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ILcq_0gb8oBvs00

POLICE seized a £270,000 Lamborghini after finding the driver was uninsured.

The 217mph Aventador was stopped for having no front number plate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iGvjY_0gb8oBvs00
Cops seized a £270,000 Lamborghini Aventador after finding the driver was uninsured Credit: SWNS

A computer check indicated the driver owned the Italian supercar but could not show he had insured it.

Police in Milton Keynes, Bucks, later posted pictures of it being taken away on a transporter.

A spokesman said: “Police spotted this beautiful Lamborghini Aventador without a front plate.

"The vehicle was seized and the driver reported.”

One social media user commented: “Shocking that they can afford the car but can’t be bothered to get the insurance.”

Another wrote: “Only thing real about these people is their stupidity!”

A third added: “Pointing and laughing.

“Serves them right. What an idiot.”

Comments / 22

Related
The Independent

Police appeal to find two men after girl, 3, approached and kissed in Lincolnshire street

Police are looking for two men after a three-year-old girl was approached and kissed while walking with her mother.The incident took place along Barrowby Gate in Grantham, Lincolnshire, at around 2.55pm on 22 June.As the mother and daughter walked along the road, two men came towards them, and one in a white and grey jacket bent down and kissed the child on the face before walking away.The distressed mother tried to confront the men, but they just walked away, with a male in a red top laughing. They left the scene, heading towards Dysart Road, police said. Lincolnshire Police has issued a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to.“We appreciate the CCTV footage is blurry, but this was a particularly distressing incident for those involved," the force said.“We are appealing for anyone who may recognise this pair based on their distinctive clothing to please come forward with any information you have to help us identify these men.”Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 289 of 22 June, or email control@lincs.police.uk - or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Supercar#Italian#Bucks
Daily Mail

Trainee easyJet pilot, 21, died after she was bitten by a mosquito on her forehead and developed an infection which spread to her brain, inquest hears

A trainee commercial airline pilot died after she was bitten by a mosquito and developed an infection which spread to her brain, an inquest heard. Oriana Pepper, 21, of Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, had passed her theory exams on the easyJet programme in Oxford with flying colours and had gone to Belgium for her instrument ratings.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Four people, including 30-year-old celebrity hair stylist, were massacred during her birthday celebrations after gunmen stormed Mexican border town Denny's restaurant, sending terrified customers running for their lives

Two men and two women who were celebrating a birthday were massacred and another person was wounded by gunmen at a Denny's in the Mexican border town of Ciudad Juárez. Surveillance video footage showed the two suspects firing at several customers, including one who got struck by a bullet on the right shoulder, as they fled towards the exit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
594K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy