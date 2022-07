LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Arkansas military veterans with questions about claims for the Veterans Administration will have an opportunity to get them answered in a virtual event. The VA regional office is holding the Virtual Claims Clinic on July 28 from 4-6 p.m. where vets can call in with questions. Callers will be able to speak one-on-one with VA Little Rock staff who are prepared to assist with specific questions.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 20 HOURS AGO