CLINTON – The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Jodie Nicole Powell, age 29, of Clinton. Powell is a white female, 5 foot 6, 120 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She has a “Hello Kitty” tattoo on her lower back, a red heart tattoo on her left cheek, a black rose tattoo on her chest, a machine gun tattoo on her left leg, and “Katie” and “Kassadie” tattoos on her forearms. She also has nose, lip, and eyebrow piercings.

CLINTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO