Construction Underway at 20-46 Armat Street in Germantown, Northwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA is asking for the public’s input on how trolley cars and stations in Philadelphia and Delaware County should operate in the future. They’re asking all riders to participate in a public survey to learn more about the Trolley Modernization Project and share their opinions. The survey is available until July 24. SEPTA is also collecting feedback through pop-up events at certain trolley stations. SEPTA says this is an important step as it hopes to transform Philadelphia’s trolley network, which is the largest in the country. The current trolleys have served riders since the 1980s. SEPTA says the new trolleys will be fully accessible to people with disabilities and have a higher capacity to move more passengers. The new fleet will have low floors and ramps, wider pathways, audio-visual messaging systems and service charges. They will also be designated for people with wheelchairs, walkers, and strollers. SEPTA says they’re also building on-street stations to service new trolleys and rebuilding underground stations to make them fully accessible. Click here to participate in the survey, and click here to learn more about Trolley Modernization.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO