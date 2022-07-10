ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Construction Underway at 20-46 Armat Street in Germantown, Northwest Philadelphia

By Vitali Ogorodnikov
phillyyimby.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has revealed that construction is underway at 20-46 East Armat Street in Germantown, Northwest Philadelphia. Upon completion, the building...

phillyyimby.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Off-Center-Hall Colonial in Chestnut Hill

Designed by a rising star on Philly's architectural scene in 1903, this informal colonial has it all and executes everything beautifully. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Those of you who are fans of the popular architectural-trash-talk website McMansion...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Main Line Media News

City Ave District to host summer pop-up event

LOWER MERION – The City Ave Special Services District is celebrating the peak of summer with a free and family-friendly pop-up event. On Saturday, July 16 from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. the City Ave District Pop-Up Summer Event will offer live music, kids activities including balloon art and face painting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

YIMBY Shares Details for 2100 Hamilton in Logan Square

Last month, YIMBY shared construction photos of 2100 Hamilton, a ten-story, 27-unit condominium at 2100 Hamilton Street in Logan Square (alternately Baldwin Park or Franklintown). Designed by Cecil Baker + Partners and developed by the Bock Development Group, with Ernest Bock & Sons as the contractor, the glass-clad structure rises 125 square feet tall and spans 25,802 square feet, and offers its residents perks such as a fitness center, underground parking, and a half-acre roof. Floor-to-ceiling windows lend unobstructed views in many directions, while balconies allow for private outdoor space in most units. Permits list a construction cost of $30 million. Today we share more images of the development.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Industry
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
Philadelphia, PA
Business
PhillyBite

How to Get a Recycling Bin in Philadelphia?

Philadelphia, PA - If you live in Philadelphia, it's not difficult to get a recycling bin. How Hard Is It to Get a Recycling Bin in Philadelphia?. You can get a free recycling bin at one designated location if you're a Philadelphia resident. Alternatively, you can use a container of your own. It must be rigid, no larger than 32 gallons, and indicate "RECYCLING." Depending on the size of your recycling bin, you can put it out the same day as your regular trash pickup. Because Philadelphia recycles in one stream, there's no need to separate recyclable materials. You can place cardboard and mixed paper into the same bin with plastic containers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Construction Anticipated at 900 North 8th Street in Poplar, North Philadelphia

Although permits for the project had been issued around a year ago, a recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has revealed that construction work has not yet begun at 900 North 8th Street in Poplar, North Philadelphia. Designed by Coscia Moos Architecture, the building is planned to rise five stories and span 48,275 square feet, and contain commercial space and 60 residential units. Features will include surface parking for 12 cars, space for 20 bicycles, an amenity roof deck at the second floor, and full sprinkling. Permits list Post General Contracting as the contractor and a construction cost of $4,8 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Some Worried Philadelphia Starbucks Closure Could Be Start Of Center City Business Exodus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been a prime spot for workers in Center City, but a Starbucks is closing because of concerns about crime and safety. The location that’s closing is at 10th and Chestnut Streets. Some are worried it could be the start of a Center City exodus. Nestled on the corner at 10th and Chestnut Streets in Center City, Starbucks has been a quick fix, especially for nurses and doctors working right across the street at Jefferson University Hospital. “We’re very sad that it’s closing because it’s so convenient for us to walk over,” Sherine Martin said. “A little punch to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Construction Anticipated at 2226-34 North Front Street in Norris Square

A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has revealed that construction has not yet started at a 22-unit mixed-use development at 2226-34 North Front Street in Norris Square. The building will rise five stories and 55 feet high. A commercial space will be situated on the ground floor and green roof will be located at the top of the building., which will provide a density bonus that will allow for a higher number of residential units. Eight bicycle spaces will also be included in the project. In total, the building will hold 18,277 square feet of space, with construction costs listed at $2.7 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest Philadelphia#Armat#Germantown#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Olney Construction#Yimby
phillyyimby.com

New Renderings Revealed for Broad and Lombard in Center City

In the near future, South Broad Street will see a surge of growth, with new buildings rising to intensify its canyon effect. At 500 South Broad Street in Rittenhouse Square, Center City, a new project initially dubbed Broad and Lombard will soon soar into the sky. Designed by SITIO Architecture and Urbanism and developed by The Badger Group and Goldenberg Group LLC, the tower will stand 542 feet and 43 stories tall and will hold 468 residential units. The Philadelphia Department of Public Health Building renovation, designed by Voith and MacTavish Architects, will join the project in the future, and will include a second phase with another building to the south.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
penncapital-star.com

Philly landlords expected to raise rents due to city reassessment

PHILADELPHIA — Like everything else, rents in Philadelphia are rising and could go higher with the average 31 percent property tax increase coming next year. “Typically, in our previous research looking at property tax increases, the evidence shows that the landlords pass it on to the tenants,” said Michael Shields, director of research for the Economy League of Greater Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
Phillymag.com

On the Market: Fixer-Upper Extended Trinity in Logan Square

After many years as a rental, this 19th-century house on a unique Center City block is being offered for sale, giving you a chance to literally live in the center of it all. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

SEPTA Asking For Input From Riders On How Trolley Services Should Operate In Future

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA is asking for the public’s input on how trolley cars and stations in Philadelphia and Delaware County should operate in the future. They’re asking all riders to participate in a public survey to learn more about the Trolley Modernization Project and share their opinions. The survey is available until July 24. SEPTA is also collecting feedback through pop-up events at certain trolley stations. SEPTA says this is an important step as it hopes to transform Philadelphia’s trolley network, which is the largest in the country. The current trolleys have served riders since the 1980s. SEPTA says the new trolleys will be fully accessible to people with disabilities and have a higher capacity to move more passengers. The new fleet will have low floors and ramps, wider pathways, audio-visual messaging systems and service charges. They will also be designated for people with wheelchairs, walkers, and strollers. SEPTA says they’re also building on-street stations to service new trolleys and rebuilding underground stations to make them fully accessible. Click here to participate in the survey, and click here to learn more about Trolley Modernization.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Philadelphia says it’s no longer mixing recycling and trash, but residents have doubts about the process

💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. A year and a half after Philadelphia temporarily suspended separate collection, officials say recycling is no longer being mixed with trash. But many residents reported seeing it throughout the spring and even this summer, according to multiple anecdotes and an informal survey by Billy Penn and Green Philly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Residential Slabs Underway At One Dock Street In Society Hill, Center City

The Society Hill Towers in the Society Hill neighborhood of Center City used to stand alone in the local skyline until now, when a new residential tower is rising next door. At the corner of Dock Street and South Front Street, One Dock Street is currently under construction, which will stand 372 feet and 31 stories tall. Designed by Bower Lewis Thower Architects and developed by LCOR Incorporated, the rental apartment tower will feature 272 units and rise just over the height of the parapets of the Society Hill Towers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy