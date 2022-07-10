Construction Underway at 20-46 Armat Street in Germantown, Northwest Philadelphia

Last month, YIMBY shared construction photos of 2100 Hamilton, a ten-story, 27-unit condominium at 2100 Hamilton Street in Logan Square (alternately Baldwin Park or Franklintown). Designed by Cecil Baker + Partners and developed by the Bock Development Group, with Ernest Bock & Sons as the contractor, the glass-clad structure rises 125 square feet tall and spans 25,802 square feet, and offers its residents perks such as a fitness center, underground parking, and a half-acre roof. Floor-to-ceiling windows lend unobstructed views in many directions, while balconies allow for private outdoor space in most units. Permits list a construction cost of $30 million. Today we share more images of the development.
