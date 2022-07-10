Title IX: Volleyball and the power of leadership

DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Summary:. The main focus of the forecast tonight into Monday is on a cold front approaching out of South Dakota. Clouds will get more numerous tonight ahead of that front, before a few storms break out during the pre-dawn hours of Monday. Severe weather isn't terribly likely, but the marginal (1/5) risk remains along the front as it comes into western/northwest Iowa tonight, then into southeast Iowa tomorrow. If there was a threat, it'd most likely be a damaging wind gust or two and some possible hail. Rain chances steadily decrease through the rest of Monday. Temperatures will be tied to the scattered clouds/rain tomorrow. Generally 80s where sustained sunshine makes an appearance. Upper 70s in a few cloudier locations.

IOWA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO