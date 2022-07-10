ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Title IX: Volleyball and the power of leadership

Iowa State Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa State fans pack into a crowded Hilton Coliseum as excitement begins to fill the air. They aren’t here to see the men’s or women’s basketball teams hit the court; they’re here to see one thing, Iowa State volleyball. For years, the Iowa State volleyball...

www.iowastatedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa doctor loses legal challenge to licensing sanctions

A Polk County judge has upheld the state’s right to sanction an Iowa doctor who surrendered his Minnesota license while under investigation for substandard care. In a lawsuit filed late last year, Dr. Dennis Colby, 67, of the Iowa Specialty Clinic in Belmond, Iowa, claimed the Iowa Board of Medicine couldn’t legally penalize him for “the mere surrender of his license to practice medicine in the state of Minnesota.”
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Sweet Corn Returns To Iowa Stands – But Prices Are Higher

(Des Moines, IA) — Farm stands have started selling sweet corn again in Iowa but the price has increased. Farmers say everything is higher this year – fertilizer, fuel, and seed costs. It isn’t clear how much the prices will go up yet. WHO/TV reports that Deardorff Sweet Corn in Adel will begin deliveries to Iowa grocery stores Tuesday. Farmers are reminding customers that they don’t set the prices you will see.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa dentist wants a judge to overturn his license revocation

A dentist who has faced disciplinary action in at least three states is challenging Iowa’s decision to revoke his license to practice. Dr. Jack Elder, who until recently practiced dentistry in Lake City, is taking the Iowa Dental Board to court in an effort to have a Polk County judge review and overturn the board’s recent decision to revoke his license.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
Ames, IA
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Iowa Sports
State
Nebraska State
weareiowa.com

Severe wind caused damage in several Iowa towns Monday morning

DES MOINES, Iowa — A round of severe storms early Monday morning caused damage in parts of Carroll, Greene, Boone and Story Counties in central Iowa. The intense storms brought strong wind gusts, torrential rain and frequent thunder and lightning to the region. Glidden, Iowa recorded the highest wind...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Plans for the First Dave & Busters in Iowa Have Been Approved

Thanks to a new article from the Des Moines Register, we now know that Iowa's first Dave & Buster's location is getting closer to being built. The plan for the venue was approved by the West Des Moines City Council this week, but there's still more that needs to be done. The article says that "the council's approval comes with the condition that a building permit will not be issued until the final plan is approved by city council."
KCCI.com

Storm chances return during the week

DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Summary:. The main focus of the forecast tonight into Monday is on a cold front approaching out of South Dakota. Clouds will get more numerous tonight ahead of that front, before a few storms break out during the pre-dawn hours of Monday. Severe weather isn't terribly likely, but the marginal (1/5) risk remains along the front as it comes into western/northwest Iowa tonight, then into southeast Iowa tomorrow. If there was a threat, it'd most likely be a damaging wind gust or two and some possible hail. Rain chances steadily decrease through the rest of Monday. Temperatures will be tied to the scattered clouds/rain tomorrow. Generally 80s where sustained sunshine makes an appearance. Upper 70s in a few cloudier locations.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Prairie Meadows racehorse tests positive for meth

ALTOONA, Iowa — A horse that won a race at Prairie Meadows has tested positive for meth. The horse named Drag Malibu was drug tested shortly after winning the third race of the day on May 29. "The horse had trace amounts of methamphetamine in his body when the...
ALTOONA, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Title Ix#Volleyball#Ncaa Championship#Iowa State#The Big Eight Conference
KCCI.com

Iowans report significant storm damage early Monday morning

JEFFERSON, Iowa — Early morning storms have brought damage to parts of Iowa Monday. KCCI viewers report damage in the Zearing area. Patty Lou sent a picture of an old oak tree that came down, and its limbs are all over. Her estimate puts this tree at 18 inches in diameter.
JEFFERSON, IA
KCCI.com

Lawsuit filed over Iowa wind turbine projects

TAMA COUNTY, Iowa — A lawsuit has been filed to stop new wind turbine projects in Tama County. The lawsuit claims the county board of supervisors violated the state's open meeting law. The group "Tama County Against Turbines" says the board didn't post that they'd be voting on an ordinance related to turbines and they didn't hold a public hearing.
TAMA COUNTY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Police Department Being Sued By High-Ranking State Official

Last week, a story we reported said two individual Des Moines police officers were suing Black Live Matter protesters as a result of a 2020 incident that they claimed left them unable to properly respond to other incidents at the time. This civil suit involved only the two police officers, but a new lawsuit involves the collective Des Moines Police Department, its chief, and the city of Des Moines, and it has been filed by none other than the Assistant attorney general of Iowa.
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
point2homes.com

4734 148th Street, Urbandale, Dallas County, IA, 50323

Immaculate 2 story SMART home with over 2,000 Sq. Ft. 4 very spacious bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. New LVP flooring on main floor, granite counter tops, new roof 2021, new lighting, new washer, dryer, dishwasher, new fridge and stove. Large backyard with play set and garden. Basement stubbed and ready for future finish! 3 Car garage. Come see this beauty before its gone! Seller leaving house furnished! Except tools in garage!
URBANDALE, IA
Iowa State Daily

City approves the increase of penalties during 801 day

The Ames City Council amended a city ordinance to increase fines on 801 day for nuisance party municipal infractions. The City Council raised first-time offenses from $100 to $650 and subsequent offenses from $200 to $855. This decision came after an extensive discussion the council had last week and multiple complaints from residents living in Ames.
AMES, IA
WHO 13

Driver killed in crash on Highway 5 in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — A truck driver was killed when he crashed off Highway 5 in West Des Moines on Monday evening. According to West Des Moines Police, 25-year-old Kyle Stewart was northbound on Highway 5 near the I-35 interchange when his 2018 Isuzu Semi Truck left the road and crashed into the median. […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
York News-Times

Iowa man convicted in York County twice, this time with meth in stuffed animal

YORK – Brennan J. Wycoff of Waukee, Iowa, has been convicted for the second time in York County of drug-related offenses. This time, it involved hiding methamphetamine in an orange stuffed animal. This past week in York County District Court, Wycoff pleaded no contest to a reduced offense as...
kniakrls.com

Man Charged with Felony Weapon Possession

On July 5, detectives were called to the area of Perry Street east of Highway S45 regarding an abandoned truck that was idling west of the railroad tracks. The vehicle was registered to 43-year-old Joseph Quigley of Des Moines. The Marion County Dispatch office had received calls of a man on the railroad tracks northwest of the vehicle. A search of the vehicle found a small .22 caliber revolver and a small plastic baggie of a crystal-like substance on the road the vehicle that tested positive for methamphetamine. Officers ran a criminal background on Quigley and found he was a convicted felon. On July 8, Quigley came to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and spoke with officers, and admitted that the gun was his and he had meth during the incident. Quigley was charged with Dominion/Control of a Firearm as a Felon, a Class D Felony, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine, a Serious Misdemeanor.
MARION COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy