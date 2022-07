CINCINNATI — The Bengals will unveil a second helmet in the near future according to Ryan Holmes, who serves as the team's director of corporate partnerships. “It’s kind of tied to another announcement we’re going to have around a second helmet, so kind of a new helmet tied to our uniforms,” Holmes said via LinkNKY.com. “We launched the uniforms last year. Our fans have been itching for an alternate helmet. The league (NFL) approved that.”

