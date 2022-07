If everything goes according to plan, Gareth Bale insists his Major League Soccer stay in Los Angeles won't be a short one. "I still have many years to come," Bale said at his introductory news conference with the Los Angeles Football Club on Monday. "I haven't come here just to be here for six months, 12 months. I've come here to try and be here as long as possible."

