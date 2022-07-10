area roundup7/11
Marshfield Wins River City Classic
An American Legion baseball team from Marshfield won the 2022 River City Classic Invitational held at Carson Park Friday,Saturday,and Sunday with a 3-0 record ,according to Eau Claire Post 53 team manager Mark Faanes. the final two games scheduled for Sunday afternoon were cancelled due to poor weather conditions starting around noon.
Marks Moving on
Eau Claire North Athletic Director, Michael Pernstiener officially announced boys basketball Coach Todd Marks is departing the program for Beloit Memorial,where he will both teach English, and coach Basketball. Pernstiener’s press release indicated, “Coach Marks’ calm, humble demeanor and competitive nature will certainly be missed at North.”
Marks has coached the Huskies for seven years.
From staff reports
