Uvalde, TX

Texas House committee investigating Uvalde school shooting will release hallway surveillance video, source says

By Rosa Flores, Rosalina Nieves
CNN
 3 days ago
The Texas House committee investigating the Uvalde school shooting is planning to release hallway surveillance video of what police were doing, along with a fact-focused report to the families of those who were massacred, according to a source close to the...

Nety
4d ago

Uvalde Police need to take off labels from their vehicles that say “To Protect & Serve”!! Because obviously that’s NOT what they did!!

4
Paul Popke
3d ago

yes and every one of them cops standing there need to be fired and put in jail for murder 2 because the fact that they didn't go in there and do anything

3
 

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Governor Greg Abbott expressed his frustration Thursday afternoon about how law enforcement agencies responded to the mass shooting in Uvalde, in his first public comments on the leaked surveillance video from inside Robb Elementary School.The footage was obtained, edited and produced by the Austin American Statesman and KVUE-TV.It backs up what CBS 11 News had previously reported – that no officers entered the classrooms where the gunman was for more than 70 minutes.Ultimately, 19 students and two teachers died in the massacre."Obviously, it's disgusting to see what happened," said Gov. Abbott. "It's been clear from the time of...
The grandmother of the teenager accused of the deadly rampage at Robb Elementary School last month was finally released from the hospital Tuesday. Salvador Ramos shot Celia “Sally” Gonzales, 66, in the face on May 24, shortly before he drove over to the Uvalde elementary school and opened fire, killing 19 students and two teachers, according to officials.
Seventy-seven minutes of video footage assembled from the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, reveals the real-time assault after a gunman violently crashed a truck across the street then entered the school unimpeded, killing 19 children and two teachers, while law enforcement spent a painstaking hour waiting in the hallway as shots can be heard inside a classrrom.A four-minute video assembled from footage obtained by the Austin American Statesman and KVUE-TV opens with surveillance footage from outside the school, as the gunman crashes a truck before firing three shots at two men on the street on 24...
The sheriff of the county that encompasses San Antonio was not happy with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s cheap attempt to score political points off the discovery of 53 dead Mexican and Central American migrants in an abandoned, sweltering tractor-trailer Monday. Abbott, who often slams those who suggest political solutions to mass shootings, almost immediately blamed the truck tragedy on President Joe Biden and his immigration policies. But in a Tuesday letter to Biden, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Abbott had turned the tragedy into “one big campaign stunt.” Salazar, a Democrat, implored Biden to meet with Texas sheriffs to address the consequences and dangers posed by border crossings. He said Abbott, who has a multi-billion dollar immigration budget of his own, “has wasted excessive assets and personnel on an ineffective farce of an effort.” He said he’d experiences Abbott’s failures first-hand, as he deals with the results of border crossings, including through rescue operations and vehicle chases.
Two teenagers in a vehicle packed with migrants were apprehended after a high speed chase in Texas on Monday. A 16-year-old boy was driving a stolen Ford F 150 pickup on Texas Highway 97 and refused to stop when he was instructed to do so by U.S. Border Patrol agents and LaSalle County deputies, Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward said.
A Uvalde school teacher has said gunman Salvador Ramos 'scared her' and began 'dressing like a school shooter' in the months leading up to the massacre. During a Texas State Senate hearing investigating the response to the shooting, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Col. Steve McCraw, said that after the shooting at least six individuals told him Ramos had worried them.
