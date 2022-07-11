"Aladdin," "Sonic," And 17 Other Films That Were Changed Due To Public Backlash

Related
Thor: Love and Thunder Fans Are Already Campaigning Marvel to #ReleaseTheWaititiCut
The much-anticipated MCU movie Thor: Love and Thunder is finally dominating the box office, with an impressive $302 million in its opening weekend at the global box office. Helmed by Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, the fourth Thor film follows Chris Hemsworth's titular hero as the defender of the universe once again going against Christian Bale’s Gorr The Godbutcher, who despises all gods in the universe.
Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Says Valkyrie's Sexuality Was "Big Topic" in New Movie
Marvel Studios will unleash Thor: Love and Thunder into theaters worldwide next weekend, and it looks like it'll be an absolutely bonkers time at the movies. Love and Thunder has already been screened to select members of the press, with the early reactions being pretty exceptional. The films runtime is on the shorter side for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the film will have to cover a lot of ground in a short period of time. Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, has revealed that her characters sexuality was a major topic in the upcoming sequel. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Thompson detailed how that impacts the storyline.
Forgotten Chris Hemsworth Movie Leaps Into Netflix Top 10
This weekend, Chris Hemsworth conquered the box office with the debut of Thor: Love and Thunder. Hemsworth has been a mainstay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for more than a decade, but he's also gaining a pretty massive following amongst Netflix subscribers as well. Whether they're new originals or previous releases, most new additions that star Hemsworth quickly become hits on the streaming platform. On the heels of Thor: Love and Thunder's opening weekend, another Hemsworth movie was added to Netflix's roster, and it immediately became one of the streamer's most popular movie options.
‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ ranked as one of Marvel’s worst films following early reviews
Thor: Love And Thunder has received underwhelming reviews from critics, becoming one of the worst-rated films in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Taika Waititi-directed sequel, which sees Chris Hemsworth star alongside Natalie Portman and Christian Bale, currently holds a rating of 71 per cent on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, placing it just above The Incredible Hulk (67 per cent) and by Thor: The Dark World (66 per cent). Eternals remains the lowest rated film of the MCU, amassing a rotten score of 47 per cent.
Aquaman 2’s James Wan On How His Scrapped Plans For DC Spinoff The Trench Could Possibly See The Light Of Day
Warner Bros. has been on a roll with its comic book movies lately, set both within and outside the main DCEU timeline. But there have been a few speed bumps along the way, like when the Aquaman spinoff The Trench was cancelled by the studio. The main underwater franchise is still moving forward, and Aquaman 2’s James Wan recently explained how his scrapped plans for the DC spinoff could possibly see the light of day.
Tom Cruise Gazes At Kate Middleton During Wimbledon — Photos
Two peas in a pod! Tom Cruise was supposedly gazing at Kate Middleton when they both attended Wimbledon during the women's singles on Saturday, July 9. While watching Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur, the royal, 40, was just three rows in front of the actor, 60. Scroll through the gallery...
Mariah Carey Slays In A Custom Dolce And Gabbana Dress At The Brand’s Alta Mode Show
Mariah Carey lives life under the radar, but she likes to step out and make a statement every now and then. The vocal genius and award-winning singer decided to re-emerge for a bit of front-row action at the 2022 Dolce and Gabbana Alta Mode show in Sicily, Italy. The 52-year-old...
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown set to earn £12million as Star Wars sensation
STRANGER Things star Millie Bobby Brown — super-powered Eleven — is set to earn £12million as a Star Wars teen sensation. The 18-year-old Brit is reported to have had discussions with Disney executives who reckon her appeal to younger viewers is worth every penny. Millie and her...
Marvel Has Officially Released Every Movie and Show Announced From the Last Comic-Con Timeline
Way before the COVID-19 pandemic began, Marvel Studios had big plans for their Phase Four slate. Kevin Feige brought their plans to San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H back in 2019 and presented their lineup that would expand all the way into 2021. Even though the pandemic would delay every single one of the studios projects as well as rearrange them, it seems that they have hit a major feat. After the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, it appears that Marvel Studios will have released every single project they announced during Comic-Con.
Elon Musk & Natasha Bassett Split After Surprising Twins Revelation
Elon Musk, 51, and Australian actress Natasha Bassett, 28, have split, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned. The news comes just days after the billionaire Space X founder confirmed that he and Neuralink exec Shivon Zilis secretly welcomed twins into the world in Nov. 2021, bringing the total number of his children to ten. And according to our source, Natasha pulled the plug on their “romantic” relationship after his big reveal, but she “hopes that they can still be friends.”
Marvel Studios' First X-Men Reboot Casting Reportedly Revealed
Since Disney's massive acquisition of Fox in 2019, fans have been dying to get updates regarding the arrival of the mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and so far, Marvel Studios hasn't given us anything. So far, the only confirmed mutant to be making his MCU crossover is Ryan Reynold's Deadpool.
Taika Waititi criticised for highlighting VFX ‘error’ in new Marvel movie Thor: Love and Thunder
Taika Waititi has come under fire for highlighting, and seemingly mocking, a VFX error in Thor: Love and Thunder.The new Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film is in cinemas now, and it reunites the director with his Thor: Ragnarok stars, Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson.Following the film’s release, an interview with Vanity Fair, in which Waititi and Thompson both point out a moment where the VFX could have been improved, circulated online.The scene in question features Korg, a CGI-character with a rock-like appearance voiced by Waititi.“OK, does that look real?” Waititi asks, with Thompson responding: “In that particular shot, no,...
MCU Photo Officially Confirms Deadpool’s Scrapped Phase Four Debut
A lot of mystery continues to shroud Deadpool's official debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and despite the fact that it's been three years since Disney's massive acquisition of Fox, it's evident that Marvel Studios isn't in a hurry to introduce the fourth-wall-breaking hero to Earth-616. click to enlarge. +...
Sexist conspiracy spreads online about Natalie Portman's arms being CGI in new Thor film
Thor: Love and Thunder has finally been released in cinemas – and despite being well received by Marvel fans across the world, social media soon turned their attention to something quite bizarre: Natalie Portman's arms. The actress, who plays The Mighty Thor in the hotly anticipated movie, has found...
Black Panther 2's Namor Actor Breaks Silence on Leaked Images of His MCU Character
2022 finally marks the live-action arrival of Namor the Submariner and it's evident that Marvel Studios has huge plans for the beloved character. In case you didn't know, Namor is set to make his debut MCU appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and his involvement in the film is already causing a ton of buzz in the fandom.
‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: All 5 Oscar Winners Who Star in Marvel’s Latest Movie
There is plenty of dynamic talent in the cast of 'Thor: Love and Thunder.' At least five members of the cast have Oscars at home.
Doctor Strange 2: Reason Behind John Krasinski's Surprise Cameo Finally Explained
One of the highlights of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the appearance of John Krasinski as Earth-838's Reed Richards, which fulfilled years of fan casting. While it remains to be seen whether the A Quiet Place star will also play the role in the official MCU timeline in Earth-636, there have been questions about what exactly led to Marvel's decision to cast Krasinski to play the role for a portion of the film.
Winona Ryder gave her younger 'Stranger Things' costars, particularly Millie Bobby Brown, advice about navigating massive fame at a young age
The Duffer Brothers said that Winona Ryder counseled her young "Stranger Things' costars on celebrity, working with the press, and being famous.
Taika Waititi Is "Really Annoyed" About How "Stranger Things" "Ruined" Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill"
"They don't know Kate Bush! I know Kate Bush!"
Netflix Just Added a Marvel Show to Its Catalog
Disney has been doing a good job of making itself the one-stop-shop for all things Marvel, but Netflix just secured an older Marvel Comics adaptation for its catalog. Starting this month, you can watch The Spectacular Spider-Man on Netflix. This 2008 animated series was a fan favorite when it premiered on The CW, but it only has two seasons.
