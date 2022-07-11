"Aladdin," "Sonic," And 17 Other Films That Were Changed Due To Public Backlash

After the brutal reception of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice , Warner Bros. decided to steer clear of their initially dark approach to the DCEU and win back their fans. The studio scrambled to reshoot and edit scenes from David Ayer's Suicide Squad as it was scheduled to release in the same year. They chose to give the film a more comedic and upbeat tone in the vein of Deadpool and Guardians of the Galaxy , so they had the company that created the film's beloved "Bohemian Rhapsody" take control of the film's final cut. Of course, this turned out horribly, as Suicide Squad got even worse reviews than BvS .