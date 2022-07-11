ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

"Aladdin," "Sonic," And 17 Other Films That Were Changed Due To Public Backlash

By Anthony Orlando
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MzIIH_0gb7hcol00

As is the nature of supply and demand, the public has had a massive effect on what the film industry produces for them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VqJ05_0gb7hcol00

Such an impact comes after audiences unleash waves of controversy over who or what appears in a film, especially now that they can share their opinions worldwide on social media. So be prepared, as we're going to look back at 19 films that were altered by public backlash.

WARNING: SPOILERS AND MATURE CONTENT AHEAD!!!

Warner Bros./Paramount

19. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rSXin_0gb7hcol00

We should've expected this one from Michael Bay after what he did with the Transformers franchise. At Nickelodeon's upfront presentation in 2012, Bay revealed that this TMNT film would have the heroic turtles instead hail from an alien planet and that the film would be titled Ninja Turtles . Fans were not happy about this creative decision, with Michaelangelo actor Robbie Rist saying that Bay was "sodomizing" the franchise. Bay thus decided to have the Turtles have an origin loyal to the source material, with Megan Fox's April making a jab at this scandal in the film.

Paramount

18. Hellboy (2019)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c3p9V_0gb7hcol00

Ed Skrein was originally set to play the werejaguar Ben Daimio in Neil Marshall's Hellboy reboot. But once he learned his character was of Asian descent by outraged fans, Skrein stepped down from his role. He was eventually replaced with Daniel Dae Kim, but even that wasn't enough to salvage this cursed film, as Hellboy ended up being a critical and commercial bomb.

Lionsgate

17. Suicide Squad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sCEFw_0gb7hcol00

After the brutal reception of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice , Warner Bros. decided to steer clear of their initially dark approach to the DCEU and win back their fans. The studio scrambled to reshoot and edit scenes from David Ayer's Suicide Squad as it was scheduled to release in the same year. They chose to give the film a more comedic and upbeat tone in the vein of Deadpool and Guardians of the Galaxy , so they had the company that created the film's beloved "Bohemian Rhapsody" take control of the film's final cut. Of course, this turned out horribly, as Suicide Squad got even worse reviews than BvS .

Warner Bros.

16. Fantasia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wq5Dj_0gb7hcol00

Disney is no stranger to racist controversies. Just look at the crows from Dumbo (one of them was actually named "Jim Crow"). But in the symphonic classic Fantasia, a Black centaur named Sunflower is shown polishing a white centaur's hooves. Another Black centaur named Otika appears in the film rolling out a red carpet for Bacchus. Sunflower and Otika are clearly racist caricatures, and the fact that they are portrayed as servants to white characters added fuel to the fire. As a result of audiences criticizing these characters , Disney removed them from the film in the '60s just as the Civil Rights Movement was rocking the US.

Disney

15. Alien: Covenant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CM9Yr_0gb7hcol00

Ridley Scott originally decided to step away from the xenomorphs in his Alien prequel series that started with Prometheus . But once fans retaliated against the film for leaving out the iconic alien for much of the film, Scott decided to bring the xenomorph back into the spotlight with Alien: Covenant . While this could've made for a bigger box-office draw, Covenant underperformed at the box office and made less than Prometheus .

20th Century Studios

14. Fantastic Four (2015)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZqpiT_0gb7hcol00

The Fantastic Four have not had a good run in cinemas. Despite being Marvel's First Family, this superhero team has yet to get the film they deserve. Their latest cinematic outing, directed by Josh Trank, was heavily criticized even before its release. Fans went ballistic when the film's iteration of Doctor Doom would be named Victor Domashev instead of Victor von Doom. And so, the studio brought everyone back to do reshoots and made Doom's name the same as his comic book counterpart's.

20th Century Studios

13. Justice League (2017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=473Wlj_0gb7hcol00

Just like with Suicide Squad , Warner Bros. tried to change their game plan with Justice League . Once Zack Snyder left the director's chair after a family tragedy, they hired Avengers director Joss Whedon to helm reshoots and ultimately overhaul the film. Such changes included a more lighthearted tone, more comedic moments, Superman getting a bad CGI lip, and removing any connections to BvS's Knightmare sequence that set up the Justice League 's war with Darkseid. Ironically, the subsequent backlash led to Snyder's original cut of the film being released.

Warner Bros.

12. The Predator

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ma0Fx_0gb7hcol00

This film from Iron Man 3 director Shane Black came under fire after it was revealed that one of the actors in the movie was an actual predator. Steven Wilder Striegel, who played a small role in the film, tried to start a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl in 2010, and Black hired him knowing he was a registered sex offender. Star Olivia Munn approached Fox executives after learning the truth, and a scene in which Striegel’s character hits on Munn’s was understandably removed.

20th Century Studios

11. Slender Man

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sPNsU_0gb7hcol00

Given Slender Man's popularity, it was only natural that a production studio wanted to make a movie about him. But the timing couldn't have been worse, as this film came four years after two girls attempted to murder their friend to appease Slender Man. Many people criticized the filmmakers for cashing in on such a controversial figure following its first trailer. So the filmmakers removed multiple scenes from the film to avoid more backlash, but this only succeeded in ruining the story.

Sony

10. The Interview

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BbfZ5_0gb7hcol00

It's no surprise that this film created tensions between the US and North Korea, as it showed James Franco and Seth Rogen attempting to assassinate Kim Jong-un. North Korean hackers replied to this film's production by launching a cyber attack on Sony Pictures and leaking private information to the masses. Though the film premiered on demand, Kim Jong-un's death scene was digitally edited to appear less gory and avoid more controversy.

Sony

9. Bird Box

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z9oKG_0gb7hcol00

While this Netflix hit follows a group of people surviving an apocalypse caused by supernatural creatures, it garnered backlash for depicting a real-world tragedy. At the beginning of this film, a news channel displays footage of a train wreck, which was of the actual Lac-Mégantic train that crashed in 2013. This scene was subsequently edited to use footage from an American TV show instead.

Netflix

8. Wreck-It Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks the Internet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41yMIi_0gb7hcol00

Though this film is meant to be about Wreck-It Ralph and his friend, Vanellope, the most memorable moment was when Vanellope met all of Disney's princesses in a hilariously meta scene. However, audiences were outraged over how Princess Tiana and Pocahontas were designed differently in this film's first trailer, specifically because their skins were made lighter. As a result, the animators changed these characters' appearances to have them more resemble their 2D counterparts.

Disney

7. Aladdin (1992)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nl7TA_0gb7hcol00

Aladdin was one of Disney’s most successful films during the ‘90s, but such popularity brought controversy. Many complaints were made by the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee concerning the film’s opening song, “Arabian Nights.” This song drew outrage for the lyric, “Where they cut off your ear if they don’t like your face.” This offensive lyric was removed and replaced when the film was released on home video.

Disney

6. Army of the Dead

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MZ4hb_0gb7hcol00

This was the second time a Zack Snyder film was forced to undergo digital erasure, but thankfully, this incident was not mustache related. Actor Chris D'Elia was supposed to play the heroes' helicopter pilot, but after he was accused of sexually harassing underage girls, he was replaced with Tig Notaro. This was all done thanks to some reshoots and some pretty stellar digital editing.

Netflix

5. The Devils

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38gomA_0gb7hcol00

This religious drama is one of the most controversial films ever made, as it included many explicit, sexual, and violent scenes involving religious figures. The most notably shocking moment consists of a group of naked nuns sexually assaulting a statue of Christ. Unsurprisingly, this film was heavily censored, and three minutes were removed from its original cut for its American distribution.

Warner Bros.

4. The Brown Bunny

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LBn3g_0gb7hcol00

This film was the very definition of self-indulgence, as writer/director/leading actor Vincent Gallo included a scene in which his character receives un-simulated fellatio from co-star Chloë Sevigny. This film was understandably panned at the Cannes Film Festival, which sparked a bitter feud between Gallo and critic Roger Ebert. However, all this criticism drove Gallo to re-edit the film, bringing the bloated runtime down from 119 minutes to 93.

Wellspring

3. All the Money in the World

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WcbZf_0gb7hcol00

Ridley Scott was faced with the daunting task of removing Kevin Spacey from his film just a month before its release. After Spacey was accused of being a sexual predator and rapist, Scott reshot Spacey's scenes with Christopher Plummer replacing him as character Jean Paul Getty, and Plummer was nominated for an Academy Award for his sudden performance, which was completed in only eight days.

Sony

2. Sonic the Hedgehog

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bDNbk_0gb7hcol00

This has to be one of the worst cases of fan backlash over CGI in recent years. We all remember how everyone slammed Sonic the Hedgehog after finally seeing the titular hero’s disturbing cinematic appearance. As a result, the film was delayed a few months so the filmmakers could recreate the blue hedgehog, and all the hard work paid off in the end, as the film became a critical and commercial success.

Paramount

1. Cats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WV95I_0gb7hcol00

Director Tom Hooper's adaptation of Cats had failed before it was even released, as many people criticized the CGI used to create the film's humanoid felines. Even though the filmmakers had months since the trailer's release to finish the effects, they were still less than desirable. So the studio released another version of the film with more polished CGI after its premiere. But at that point, the damage was already done.

Universal

Do you agree with this list? Are there any other altered films that I missed? Please let me know in the comments section below.

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder Fans Are Already Campaigning Marvel to #ReleaseTheWaititiCut

The much-anticipated MCU movie Thor: Love and Thunder is finally dominating the box office, with an impressive $302 million in its opening weekend at the global box office. Helmed by Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, the fourth Thor film follows Chris Hemsworth's titular hero as the defender of the universe once again going against Christian Bale’s Gorr The Godbutcher, who despises all gods in the universe.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Says Valkyrie's Sexuality Was "Big Topic" in New Movie

Marvel Studios will unleash Thor: Love and Thunder into theaters worldwide next weekend, and it looks like it'll be an absolutely bonkers time at the movies. Love and Thunder has already been screened to select members of the press, with the early reactions being pretty exceptional. The films runtime is on the shorter side for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the film will have to cover a lot of ground in a short period of time. Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, has revealed that her characters sexuality was a major topic in the upcoming sequel. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Thompson detailed how that impacts the storyline.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Forgotten Chris Hemsworth Movie Leaps Into Netflix Top 10

This weekend, Chris Hemsworth conquered the box office with the debut of Thor: Love and Thunder. Hemsworth has been a mainstay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for more than a decade, but he's also gaining a pretty massive following amongst Netflix subscribers as well. Whether they're new originals or previous releases, most new additions that star Hemsworth quickly become hits on the streaming platform. On the heels of Thor: Love and Thunder's opening weekend, another Hemsworth movie was added to Netflix's roster, and it immediately became one of the streamer's most popular movie options.
MOVIES
NME

‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ ranked as one of Marvel’s worst films following early reviews

Thor: Love And Thunder has received underwhelming reviews from critics, becoming one of the worst-rated films in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Taika Waititi-directed sequel, which sees Chris Hemsworth star alongside Natalie Portman and Christian Bale, currently holds a rating of 71 per cent on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, placing it just above The Incredible Hulk (67 per cent) and by Thor: The Dark World (66 per cent). Eternals remains the lowest rated film of the MCU, amassing a rotten score of 47 per cent.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Ed Skrein
Person
Kevin Spacey
Person
Olivia Munn
Person
Vincent Gallo
Person
Michaelangelo
Cinemablend

Aquaman 2’s James Wan On How His Scrapped Plans For DC Spinoff The Trench Could Possibly See The Light Of Day

Warner Bros. has been on a roll with its comic book movies lately, set both within and outside the main DCEU timeline. But there have been a few speed bumps along the way, like when the Aquaman spinoff The Trench was cancelled by the studio. The main underwater franchise is still moving forward, and Aquaman 2’s James Wan recently explained how his scrapped plans for the DC spinoff could possibly see the light of day.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Reviews#Film Industry#American Film#Lionsgate Films#Disney Films#Tmnt#Paramount#Asian
ComicBook

Marvel Has Officially Released Every Movie and Show Announced From the Last Comic-Con Timeline

Way before the COVID-19 pandemic began, Marvel Studios had big plans for their Phase Four slate. Kevin Feige brought their plans to San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H back in 2019 and presented their lineup that would expand all the way into 2021. Even though the pandemic would delay every single one of the studios projects as well as rearrange them, it seems that they have hit a major feat. After the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, it appears that Marvel Studios will have released every single project they announced during Comic-Con.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Elon Musk & Natasha Bassett Split After Surprising Twins Revelation

Elon Musk, 51, and Australian actress Natasha Bassett, 28, have split, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned. The news comes just days after the billionaire Space X founder confirmed that he and Neuralink exec Shivon Zilis secretly welcomed twins into the world in Nov. 2021, bringing the total number of his children to ten. And according to our source, Natasha pulled the plug on their “romantic” relationship after his big reveal, but she “hopes that they can still be friends.”
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Marvel Studios' First X-Men Reboot Casting Reportedly Revealed

Since Disney's massive acquisition of Fox in 2019, fans have been dying to get updates regarding the arrival of the mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and so far, Marvel Studios hasn't given us anything. So far, the only confirmed mutant to be making his MCU crossover is Ryan Reynold's Deadpool.
MOVIES
The Independent

Taika Waititi criticised for highlighting VFX ‘error’ in new Marvel movie Thor: Love and Thunder

Taika Waititi has come under fire for highlighting, and seemingly mocking, a VFX error in Thor: Love and Thunder.The new Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film is in cinemas now, and it reunites the director with his Thor: Ragnarok stars, Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson.Following the film’s release, an interview with Vanity Fair, in which Waititi and Thompson both point out a moment where the VFX could have been improved, circulated online.The scene in question features Korg, a CGI-character with a rock-like appearance voiced by Waititi.“OK, does that look real?” Waititi asks, with Thompson responding: “In that particular shot, no,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Netflix
epicstream.com

MCU Photo Officially Confirms Deadpool’s Scrapped Phase Four Debut

A lot of mystery continues to shroud Deadpool's official debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and despite the fact that it's been three years since Disney's massive acquisition of Fox, it's evident that Marvel Studios isn't in a hurry to introduce the fourth-wall-breaking hero to Earth-616. click to enlarge. +...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Black Panther 2's Namor Actor Breaks Silence on Leaked Images of His MCU Character

2022 finally marks the live-action arrival of Namor the Submariner and it's evident that Marvel Studios has huge plans for the beloved character. In case you didn't know, Namor is set to make his debut MCU appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and his involvement in the film is already causing a ton of buzz in the fandom.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2: Reason Behind John Krasinski's Surprise Cameo Finally Explained

One of the highlights of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the appearance of John Krasinski as Earth-838's Reed Richards, which fulfilled years of fan casting. While it remains to be seen whether the A Quiet Place star will also play the role in the official MCU timeline in Earth-636, there have been questions about what exactly led to Marvel's decision to cast Krasinski to play the role for a portion of the film.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Just Added a Marvel Show to Its Catalog

Disney has been doing a good job of making itself the one-stop-shop for all things Marvel, but Netflix just secured an older Marvel Comics adaptation for its catalog. Starting this month, you can watch The Spectacular Spider-Man on Netflix. This 2008 animated series was a fan favorite when it premiered on The CW, but it only has two seasons.
TV SERIES
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
986K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy