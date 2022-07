The New York Rangers were able to trade defenseman Patrik Nemeth and his entire cap hit off the books to the Arizona Coyotes. After opting not to buy Nemeth out on Tuesday, the Rangers were able to shed his entire $2.5 million cap hit for two seasons but at a cost. GM Chris Drury has to add a second round pick in 2025, plus a conditional pick that will either be a second round pick in 2024 or 2026.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO