Seward Park’s Schiff Fountain is Now Blooming

Click here to read the full article. Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer revealed today that the county has officially entered the CDC’s “High” Community Level. Ferrer has warned of the prospect for weeks. If the county remains in the CDC-designated High level for two consecutive weeks, it will again impose what Ferrer called “a universal mandatory indoor mask-wearing mandate.” See below for a list of what is currently required and what will be required if the county remains in the High designation for the next two weeks. Ferrer noted, however, that “We’re not including gyms and yoga studios.”...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 20 MINUTES AGO