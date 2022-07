The city of Palo Alto says a large ranch on the outskirts of town has been pulling water from a fire hydrant and not paying for it — possibly for decades. The city claims Pagemill Pastures, a boarding facility for horses located off of Page Mill Road, was not tracking the water it was taking, had not applied to use the hydrant and stuck ratepayers with the bill. The stable manager said there's no story, calling the accusation "fake news" and saying she had no further comment.

