Toast to the 233rd anniversary of French independence at social events and intimate dinners happening around Houston on Bastille Day, Thursday, July 14, 2022. Best known as Le Fête Nationale in France, Bastille Day commemorates the turning point in the French Revolution. The holiday is celebrated around the world with parties, dinners, parades, and more. For 2022, the celebrations in Houston are on the mild side. But whether you’re looking for a big social event or a private date that reflects the fine wines that are served, there are some great local choices.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO