Freshman Legion Baseball — Pacific Post 320 at Washington Post 218, Ninth District Tournament

The hints of what is coming this weekend at 14 West Main Street are everywhere — shelves are being stocked, produce tables are being put into place. “We’re nearly ready,” said Cheryl Orlando, who is preparing to officially open Andy’s Produce 3, an expansion of the House Springs-based produce chain, in a portion of the former Missourian newspaper office. According to Orlando, the first shipments of produce are expected to arrive Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

WASHINGTON, MO ・ 16 HOURS AGO