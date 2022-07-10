Freshman Legion Baseball — Pacific Post 320 at Washington Post 218, Ninth District Tournament

Two people were injured in a five-vehicle wreck on Interstate 44 in Gray Summit on July 7. Jaqueline Hickam-Snow and Justin Snow, of Ozark and Lake Stevens, Washington state, respectively, were passengers in a 2004 Toyota Sequoia that was the fourth in a multi-vehicle pileup, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Hickam-Snow, 59, was moderately injured and 34-year-old Snow sustained minor injuries. They were both taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by the Eureka Fire Protection District emergency medical services. No other injuries are listed in the highway patrol’s crash report.
Comments / 0