This Friday the BODE hotel in downtown Chattanooga will open its doors to become much more than a hotel. Dawn to Dusk is a coffee shop/bar located in the lobby of BODE on Chestnut St. in downtown Chattanooga. The grand opening of Dawn to Dusk will begin at 9a.m. with free coffee at Dawn. Dusk will not be open until 3 p.m.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO