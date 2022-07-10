ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Infants and toddlers eligible for COVID vaccine

By Michaela Helean
rrobserver.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Mexico Department of Health announced that the COVID vaccine is now FDA and CDC approved for infants aged six months to four years old. The vaccine will be available from care providers, Walmart, Sam’s Club and health care facilities. However, DOH expects 75 percent of doses...

Bloomberg

Biden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency

The US government will once again extend the Covid-19 public health emergency, continuing measures that have given millions of Americans special access to health insurance and telehealth services. The Department of Health and Human Services has repeatedly renewed the emergency since it was originally declared in January 2020, with the...
The Associated Press

Doctors urge access to psychedelic therapies in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Physicians and researchers are urging New Mexico legislators to allow the use of psychedelic mushrooms in mental health therapy aimed at overcoming depression, anxiety, psychological trauma and alcoholism. A legislative panel on Tuesday listened to advocates who hope to broaden the scope of medical treatment and research assisted by psilocybin, the psychedelic active ingredient in certain mushrooms. Oregon is so far the only state to legalize the therapeutic use of psilocybin. Recent studies indicate psilocybin could be useful in the treatment of major depression, including mental suffering among terminally ill patients, and for substance abuse including alcoholism, with low risks of addiction or overdose under medical supervision.
