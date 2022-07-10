2022 Kia SUV and Crossover Lineup Ranked

Back in June, a recall was issued for the Ford Mustang Mach-E after it was discovered that the EV crossover was experiencing an issue that could cause certain examples to become immobile. The recall – which affects 48,924 of roughly 100,000 Mach-Es produced thus far – also prompted Ford to temporarily halt deliveries of that model. At first, Ford didn’t have a fix for this issue, which is caused by a problem with high voltage battery connections, but a workaround became available at dealers last week, a bit earlier than expected. Regardless, three Ford Mustang Mach-E owners have now filed a lawsuit against the automaker alleging that it knew about this potential design flaw and hasn’t yet figured out how to fix it.

COSTA MESA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO