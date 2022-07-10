ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

2022 Kia SUV and Crossover Lineup Ranked

By Sidd Dhimaan
Top Speed
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKia has been doing pretty well in the market lately, especially with its SUVs and crossovers. The automaker hasn’t shied away from taking some bold steps that could have backfired. But, so far, those risks have paid off. Many of its vehicles in this segment overlap each other massively, but Kia...

www.topspeed.com

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

The Top 5 Best Electric SUVs You Can Buy Right Now

SUVs are currently the best-selling class of vehicles, and the SUV craze shows no signs of stopping, especially with EV manufacturers flooding the scene with their own SUV offerings. So, it's time to take a look at the best electric SUVs currently on the market, and with most EV manufacturers offering an SUV model, the competition is spicy.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Honda CR-V Gets a Handsome Redesign, New Sport Trims for Hybrid

The New 2023 Honda CR-V Is Larger, Quieter, and Offers Hybrid Power. Honda has redesigned the CR-V for 2023, and the new model looks good inside and out. EX, EX-L, Sport, and Sport Touring trims are available. A hybrid powertrain is standard on Sport and Sport Touring. The nonhybrid 2023...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kia Sorento#Kia Niro#Kia Soul#Vehicles#The Kia Telluride
MotorBiscuit

The Best Toyota Cars for Highway Fuel Economy

Toyota has always been known for their reliability. Now they are pushing the limits of fuel economy. Here are the best Toyota cars for highway fuel economy. The post The Best Toyota Cars for Highway Fuel Economy appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
GAS PRICE
MotorBiscuit

These Cars Cost the Least To Own Over Five Years

Car buying can be expensive, frustrating, and tricky, but it doesn’t always have to be that way. Frankly, some cars are priced competitively and cost very little to own. If you stack the deck in your favor and buy one of these cars, you might save money during your ownership. Here are some cars that cost the least to own over five years, like the Toyota Corolla.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
MotorBiscuit

1 Compact, Unibody Pickup Truck Is Officially a Half-Ton

Most of the full-size, light-duty pickup trucks in the half-ton class are very similar. The Detroit Three’s models feature full ladder frames and available V8 engines. But one entry into this segment is very different: the compact, unibody, Honda Ridgeline AWD is officially a half-ton truck. What class is...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

2023 Toyota Highlander vs. 2023 4Runner: Hi Brother!

Toyota offers two popular midsize SUVs: the family-friendly Highlander and the 4Runner, a legendary off-roader. Find out the differences between the two sibling SUVs in this 2023 Toyota Highlander vs. 2023 Toyota 4Runner comparison. 2023 Toyota Highlander vs. 2023 Toyota 4Runner: What are the differences?. In this 2023 Toyota Highlander...
CARS
The Drive

I Tried the Honda Key Fob Hack on My Own Car. It Totally Worked

We demonstrate the vulnerability by unlocking and starting our own car wirelessly. Hackers have uncovered ways to unlock and start nearly all modern Honda-branded vehicles by wirelessly stealing codes from an owner's key fob. Dubbed "Rolling Pwn," the attack allows any individual to "eavesdrop" on a remote key fob from nearly 100 feet away and reuse them later to unlock or start a vehicle in the future without owner's knowledge.
TECHNOLOGY
Motorious

Ford Lightning Towing Test Shows Serious Problems

It didn’t do well going up against a gas-burning GMC Sierra…. With the advent of all-electric, full-size trucks on the market there’s been a lot of debate on social media and even among friends in real life about the benefits of such a vehicle. People can get very emotional and heated defending their viewpoint on whether having a traditional ICE truck or one with electric motors is better. Instead of just debating this, YouTube channel The Fast Lane Truck decided to set up an interesting test.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Next-Generation Ford Ranger Production Aided By New Stamping Plant

The all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger was revealed back in November, while the mid-size pickup has already begun shipping from the Ford Thailand Manufacturing plant as it begins its eight year production run. Meanwhile, Ford is investing $1 billion in its South African manufacturing operations and is retooling the Pacheco Assembly plant in Argentina to prepare it for the production of the next-generation Ford Ranger. Now, Ford has announced that it has added a new stamping plant at its Silverton Assembly plant to aid in those efforts as well.
CARS
Top Speed

2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate: Aspirational, Luxurious, and Self-Driving

Luxury trucks are definitely a thing - they’re hot and the automakers who build them are smiling all the way to the bank. Even an ordinary truck these days will set you back $50,000 while at the high-end it’s more like $80,000. And that’s exactly what I’ve got here in the new GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate - an aspirational truck that can even drive itself.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Mustang Mach-E Owners File Lawsuit Over Alleged Battery Defect

Back in June, a recall was issued for the Ford Mustang Mach-E after it was discovered that the EV crossover was experiencing an issue that could cause certain examples to become immobile. The recall – which affects 48,924 of roughly 100,000 Mach-Es produced thus far – also prompted Ford to temporarily halt deliveries of that model. At first, Ford didn’t have a fix for this issue, which is caused by a problem with high voltage battery connections, but a workaround became available at dealers last week, a bit earlier than expected. Regardless, three Ford Mustang Mach-E owners have now filed a lawsuit against the automaker alleging that it knew about this potential design flaw and hasn’t yet figured out how to fix it.
COSTA MESA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy